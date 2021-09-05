PERRYSBURG — Riding bikes on the Slippery Elm Trail has been a little challenging this summer.
Vegetation has formed a canopy, with branches dipping low in some places, said Neil Munger, director of the Wood County Park District at the August board meeting, held at the Pratt family farm on Hull Prairie Road.
“It’s gotten to the point where bikes can’t go down without dodging the limbs,” he said.
Munger proposed purchasing a new piece of equipment to help prune. The excess vegetation is due to a combination of factors, including weather and the lack of employees, he said.
The past two years, there has been no seasonal help to trim due to coronavirus. In 2020, the board didn’t hire anyone during the pandemic; this year, no one applied for the jobs, he said.
It’s been difficult to dedicate full-time staff to the trimming, Munger said.
“The weather conditions have been just right for growing,” he added.
Munger proposed a mechanical solution: Spending $5,232 for an excavator/mower.
“I think this would be a great thing for us … it would save us a lot of time and a lot of manpower,” he said. “We can make a lot of good use of this.”
The equipment can also be used under water, to cull vegetation around ponds and lakes that the park district owns, Munger said.
“I think this would be useful for a lot of things down the road,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to buy the Eterra Razor 5-foot Excavator Sickle Bar Mower and Mount from North East Attachment and Track LLC.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved spending $4,998 for a new air-conditioning unit for park headquarters on Mercer Road. This will replace an 11-year-old unit that is not worth repairing, Munger said. Downey, Bowling Green, will do the work.
• Met Candice Weis, the new president of Friends of the Park; Nancy Wenning is stepping down as president, but will stay on the board.
• Approved an agreement with AEP Ohio Electric Company Inc., granting a small easement at the Slippery Elm Trail and Cherry Street in North Baltimore.