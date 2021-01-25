A Bradner man has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
On Jan. 15, Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman sentenced Mark Lemay to 18 months in prison.
Lemay, 34, pleaded guilty in November to the amended charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
While a fourth-degree felony carries the presumption against prison, Kuhlman sentenced Lemay to 18 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. He was given credit for six days served in jail.
He also must pay a $5,000 fine.
Lemay was indicted in May for rape, a first-degree felony, and unlawful conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.
The rape charge was dismissed at sentencing.
Kuhlman also ordered Lemay to register as a Tier I sexual offender, which will require him to register once a year for 15 years.
From Jan.17-31, the victim, who was 13 at the time, was sexually assaulted when she visited the home of a friend, who was Lemay’s daughter.
Upon his release from prison, he will be subject to a mandatory five years of post-release control.