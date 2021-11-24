A Bradner man was sentenced to community control after being found guilty of abduction.
John Leonard, 37, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman for sentencing.
Leonard had been indicted in January for rape, a first-degree felony. He was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a woman July 10, 2020, by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.
He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of abduction with sexual motivation, a third-degree felony, in October.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the plea was agreed upon due to the lack of contact her office had with the victim.
She recommended a sentence of community control, which was agreed upon as part of the plea agreement.
Defense attorney Drew Griffith said his client did not act in a predatory manner and there was a lot of alcohol consumption by the two people during this event.
“He understands he was unclear about the victim’s consent,” Griffith said.
He said his client is a good candidate for community control with a reserved prison time.
Leonard declined to address the court when given the opportunity.
Kuhlman sentenced Leonard to three years community control on the conditions he have no contact with the victim during that time, undergo chemical dependence and mental health assessment, and enter sexual offender treatment.
He also must enter the intensive supervision program and will remain in jail until a bed becomes available. He must complete this program before being placed under basic community control supervision.
Kuhlman reserved a 30-month prison sentence if Leonard violates the conditions of community control.
Leonard also must register as a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register every 180 days for 25 years.