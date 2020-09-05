A Bradner man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to spitting on an emergency worker.
Lauro Quintero Jr., 21, was in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger on Friday and was sentenced to three years of community control and suspended jail time.
He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of simple assault as well as permitting drug abuse, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Charges of disorderly conduct and public indecency were dismissed.
According to Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Romaker, Bradner police officers were summoned in May 2019 to the 100 block of Timmons Road after Quintero was observed naked standing on the street.
He was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and medical personnel were summoned to assist.
While Bradner EMS staff was attempting to treat him, Quintero became combative and spit on an EMT. He also was in an altercation with an officer who was holding him at taser point after being aggressive while waiting on the medical team to arrive.
Defense attorney Steve Spitler asked for community control in order to allow his client a chance to prove to the court he is a law-abiding citizen.
“I’m really sorry we have to meet you this way,” Quintero said.
His goal is to show the court he is a good person, he said.
“I don’t think you’re a bad person because you committed an offense,” Reger said.
Emergency medical personnel respond to help people, and while he may have been under the influence, “that’s not the way to treat any other person and particularly a person who’s come and risks their lives trying to protect you,” Reger said.
He sentenced Quintero to 180 days on the assault charge, with 164 suspended and credit given for the remaining time.
For the drug charge, the sentence was 180 days in jail with all days suspended.
He was fined $2,000 with $1,500 suspended. He must pay the $500 balance during his three years on community control, complete 150 hours of community service, and contact an approved agency for substance abuse treatment.
Reger told him he must submit to a drug test before he left the courthouse.
“As long as it’s clean, you can go on your way,” he said.
Jonathon Ivan Quintero, 20, Bradner, had been indicted for the assault on EMT personnel who responded to the same call.
On Nov. 22, 2019, he was sentenced to three years of community control. On Jan. 30, he tested positive for marijuana use.
During a hearing on the revocation of community control on Aug. 14, he was sentenced to 150 days in jail with credit given for the 53 days already served.