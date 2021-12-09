A Bradner man accused of having porn on an electronic device was given a sentence of community control.
Zackary Hall also must spend 90 days in jail after being found guilty of a sexually-oriented child-victim offense.
Hall, 26, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He was indicted in June for pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a second-degree felony; four counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, all second-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
In September, he pleaded guilty to five counts of attempted illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, all third-degree felonies, and, as indicted, the possessing criminal tools charge.
In July, September and December 2020, Hall was accused of creating or transferring material that showed a minor in a state of nudity. A cell phone that he used in the commission of these offenses will be forfeited.
Defense attorney Scott Coon said his client had no prior record.
Hall attended Bowling Green Christian Academy, graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree, later earned a master’s degree and was employed at the time of this indictment, Coon said.
He said Hall has sought and remains in counseling and his family, who was in the courtroom, supports him.
“That is very positive for him,” Coon said.
He asked for a sentence of community control.
Hall said he had been addicted to porn for many years and acknowledged that what he did was wrong. He said he has taken measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
“Obtaining or keeping pictures of that nature is morally wrong and also takes away the innocence of the child,” he said.
Hall said it was wrong from a religious standpoint. Reger added it was also illegal.
Reger pointed out distribution of photos like these creates a market which may lead to human trafficking and other abuses.
“In many ways, it takes away from their humanity,” he said.
Hall said his addiction to pornography will be a long battle and added his faith has helped him.
Hall must register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he must register every 180 days for 25 years.
“This is a very serious offense,” Reger said.
The offenses warrant a prison sentence, but the defendant has taken proactive measures, he said.
Reger imposed a sentence of five years on community control with the stipulation Hall undergo mental health counseling, sexual offender treatment, complete 200 hours of community service, have no contact with anyone under the age of 16, and use no social media websites including sites with illegal material.
Reger also imposed 90 days in jail.
He reserved 36 months for each charge of attempted illegal use and 12 months for the possessing criminal tools charge.
If Hall violates the terms of community control, Reger said he could impose these sentences consecutively for a total of 16 years.
“The court hopes that doesn’t happen,” Reger said.