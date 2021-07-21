The arraignment for a Bradner man charged with rape has been continued.
John Joseph Leonard, 37, was indicted in January for rape, a first-degree felony.
He is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a woman in July 2020 by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.
His arraignment was set for Monday, but when he appeared in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman via video from the jail, he did not have a defense attorney.
Justin Daler was appointed and asked for a continuance as he knew nothing about the case or the client.
“I feel uncomfortable going forward with the arraignment without having some basic knowledge,” Daler said.
He said he could not address bond.
A new date was set for Friday, at which time Kuhlman will go over Leonard’s charges.