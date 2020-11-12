A Bradner man indicted for rape has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge
Mark Lemay, 34, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Blackburn said a deal had been reached that Lemay would plead guilty to the amended charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Lemay was indicted in May for rape, a first-degree felony, and unlawful conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.
Blackburn said the rape charge would be dismissed at sentencing.
Lemay also must register as a Tier I sexual offender, which will require him to register once a year for 15 years.
In September, he was declared competent to stand trial after undergoing a diagnostic test.
“That report indicates that he has blackouts when he gets angry, that the opinion of the clinical psychologist … indicates that his opinion is on the date of the evaluation, that the defendant was able to understand the nature and objects of the proceedings,” Mayberry said at that time, “and was able to assist in his attorney in own defense.”
According to Blackburn, from Jan.17-31, the victim, who was 13 at the time, was sexually assaulted when she visited the home of a friend, who was Lemay’s daughter.
The charge carries a prison term of six to 18 months and five years of mandatory post release control.
Sentencing will be Jan. 15.