A Bradner man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 582 and Ohio 199 in Webster Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The fatal crash occurred on Friday at 6:54 p.m.
Michael J. Rossi, age 31, Bradner, was driving a 2012 Dodge SW southbound on Route 199.
Edward Kowalski, age 51, of Perrysburg was driving a 2015 Freightliner Semi Truck eastbound on Route 582, when he failed to stop for the posted stop sign striking Rossi’s vehicle.
After the impact both vehicles came to rest on the south side of Route 582.
Rossi was pronounced dead at the scene. Kowalski was not injured.
The intersection remained closed for approximately four hours. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor and the crash remains under investigation.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Troy Township Fire and EMS and Pat and Son Towing.