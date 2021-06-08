A Bradner man has been indicted for five sexually-oriented crimes.
Zackary Thomas Hall, 25, was indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury for pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a second-degree felony; four counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, all second-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
On July 30, he is accused of creating or transferring material that showed a minor in a state of nudity.
Hall is accused of doing the same thing Sept. 17, and twice on Dec. 29.
The pandering charge is for his actions July 30 when he allegedly recorded, reproduced or published material that showed a minor participating or engaging in a sexual activity.
Hall reportedly had a cell phone that he used in the commission of these alleged offenses.
He is scheduled to be arraigned June 15.