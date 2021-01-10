A Bradner man has been indicted for rape while five other individuals have been indicted for assault.
A Wood County grand jury indicted John Joseph Leonard, 36, on Wednesday for rape, a first-degree felony. He is accused on July 10 of engaging in sexual conduct with a woman by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.
Kasey Orshoski, 25, Norwalk, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Orshoski is accused of punching a man on Oct. 13 in the 100 block of East Court Street, knocking him unconscious. The victim reportedly needed 10 staples to close the wound and had a concussion.
Scott A. Reuss, 56, Bowling Green, was indicted for assault, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of spitting on a sheriff’s deputy during a medical check at the jail on Nov. 27.
Daryl L. McCall Jr., 34, Toledo, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is accused of causing serious physical harm Dec. 25 to a female who was a household member and by force or threat of physical force restrained her liberty. He also allegedly impaired the ability of law enforcement to respond to an emergency.
Neal Lakhlani, 34, Oregon, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony. On Nov. 21 in Northwood, he is accused a choking a female to the point of almost losing consciousness causing redness and bruising on her neck. He also is accused of impairing use of the telephone for emergency communications.
Alexis Shania Johnson, 24, Northwood, was indicted for assault, a fourth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. She is alleged to knowingly cause or attempt to cause harm to both a family member and a peace officer on Oct. 22.
The grand jury presented 10 additional bills of indictment.
Those indicted include:
Gavin Wimbish, 19, Perrysburg, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in LSD; a fifth-degree felony. On July 15, he allegedly sold psilocyn in an amount less than the bulk amount, and less than 10 unit doses of solid LSD.
Co-defendant Tanaya Williams, 30, and Storm Bryan, 28, both of Columbus, both for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On July 7, they had in their possession in excess of 200 grams of marijuana. Williams also had in her possession a Ruger LCP with the purpose to use it to protect the drugs or drug proceeds.
Tracy Latrease Hall, 49, Detroit, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. On May 22, he was found in possession of hydrocodone and amphetamine.
Joseph A. Jones, 40, Bellevue, for grand theft of a motor vehicle and passing bad checks, both fourth-degree felonies. On July 2, he is accused of taking a 2021 Chevy Silverado 3500 truck by deception after defrauding the equipment company by writing a fraudulent $10,825 check.
Michael Scott Myer, 58, Sylvania, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused a sending a family member a text, violating a protection order she had against him. This is the third time he has been charged with violating the protection order.
Antonio Burkey, 26, Toledo, for counterfeiting after he allegedly used counterfeit currency on July 15.
Richard Charles Ferdinandsen, 37, McComb, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of depriving an elderly woman of $5,512. He had a cell phone he allegedly used to facilitate the theft.
Brenden John Roby, 34, Bowling Green, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On May 25, he was found in possession of methamphetamine.
He also was separately indicted for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specific government agency, a third-degree felony. On July 22, he is accused of knowingly conveying a drug of abuse into an office or institution.