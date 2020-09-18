A Bradner man charged with rape is competent to stand trial.
A diagnostic test of Mark Lemay, 34, showed the competency, it was declared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
Lemay was indicted in May for rape, a first-degree felony, and unlawful conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony. From Jan. 17-31, Lemay is accused of having sexual contact with a child who was 13 at the time by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.
Mayberry received Lemay’s evaluation on Aug. 14.
“That report indicates that he has blackouts when he gets angry, that the opinion of the clinical psychologist … indicates that his opinion is on the date of the evaluation, that the defendant was able to understand the nature and objects of the proceedings,” he said, “and was able to assist in his attorney in own defense.”
Defense attorney Scott Coon said he did not have any other evidence to support the motion for incompetence.
He asked to schedule a pretrial date. That date is Oct. 20. A plea may be offered at that time.
“There have been no offers made to us by the state,” Coon said.
Mayberry said that the rape charge carries an indefinite sentence.
If a plea is not offered or accepted, a jury trial has been set for Dec.7-8.