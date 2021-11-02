MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two juveniles are in custody in the shooting death of another teenager outside a store in a Cleveland suburb.
Maple Heights police found Sha'shawn Anderson, 14, of Cleveland, when they responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. The teen had been shot in the lower back and was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly afterward.
Witnesses reported seeing several young boys fleeing the scene, and police said two boys aged 12 and 13 were detained Tuesday in connection with the homicide. They were taken to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. Formal charges have not been filed, police said.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Police dispatch reports indicated that nearby surveillance cameras recorded at least part of the shooting, Cleveland.com reported.
Officials said Anderson was a student in the city school district. Superintendent Charlie Keenan said counselors would be available to other students and their families as well as staff members, WEWS-TV reported.