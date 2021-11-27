A school shooting 1,270 miles away from her Bowling Green home lit a fire under Ellie Boyle that is still burning.
The Bowling Green State University freshman was a sophomore at Bowling Green High School when a student gunned down 17 people in Parkland, Florida. It led to gun protests across the country.
Boyle sprung into action locally, helping to organize a 17-minute walkout at Bowling Green High School.
“Then, we wanted to do something a little bit more,” she said. “One of my friend’s dads encouraged us to go out to the protest the community was having at the (BGSU) oval at the union.”
Boyle was asked to take the podium and talk about the shooting from a high school student perspective.
“I get up there, and I’m stumbling at the megaphone,” she said. “Apparently, it was OK. I think that ignited that realization that I could do more.”
Boyle’s branched out since then. She’s chair of the Bowling Green Human Relations Commission, leading the dozen members.
“My biggest goal is — we’re kind of in this transition phase right now where we want to kind of be more active in the community. With COVID, we had started falling off the edge a little bit. So we’re ramping back up.”
Committee members are working on events and a handbook. There’s also a collecting and reporting subgroup that will work with the city’s new anti-discrimination ordinance.
The purpose of the commission is to promote diversity and inclusion in Bowling Green.
“Especially in these past few years, that’s been our big goal, is making sure Bowling Green stays a welcoming community,” Boyle said.
They sponsor events, such as the recent “When Stars are Scattered” with author Omar Mohamed. The graphic novel, National Book Award Finalist, is the story of Mohamed and his brother Hassan’s experience in a Somali refugee camp in Kenya.
The commission is also planning the annual tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for January. During this event, they also award the Drum Major for Peace Award.
According to the HRC website, the agency was created by ordinance on Aug. 1, 1966 by the City of Bowling Green. The commission dedicates itself to opening doors of opportunity, eliminating discrimination and promoting positive human relations within the community.
Boyle is majoring in political science “right now.”
It sounds like she’s being courted for a few other professions. Her father, Joe, is a history teacher and former reporter. Her mother, Katie, works for the university. She has two younger brothers.
“My end goal was to work on a campaign eventually,” Boyle said of the political science path. “I’m only one political science class in, so I don’t know if I’ll stick with it yet.”
She is no stranger to working political campaigns and organizing rallies.
“I did the most for the Hillary (Clinton presidential) campaign. My dad and I would phone bank and canvas together,” Boyle said. “I did a few text banks for Elizabeth Warren during her campaign and I did one phone bank for Biden near the end.”
It’s easy to understand why Boyle would be successful at a phone bank: Her rich tone is comforting, sincere and friendly.
She’s used that voice locally.
Her friend Kate’s mother, Lori Tretter, is the municipal administrator for Bowling Green. She thought Boyle would be an ideal candidate for the Human Relations Commission’s high school student representative.
Mass school shootings have left an imprint on Boyle’s life. She recalled, as a student at St. Aloysius, being told to stay in the classroom if the fire alarm went off —just in case it was a ploy to lure students into the halls.
She also said that having some frank conversations with some Bowling Green High School teachers about school shootings also influenced her.
Her experience at the high school helped shape her, too, Boyle said. She wrote part of a First Amendment book with two teachers.
Boyle also volunteers with BRAVE, Black Rights, Activism, Visibility, Equity and is part of the Falcon Leadership Institute at BGSU. She works at For Keeps in downtown.