PEMBERVILLE — A 7-year-old boy was killed in a one-vehicle crash this morning on Bradner and Sugar Ridge roads.
The crash, which is still under investigation, occurred around 8 a.m., according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
Initial reports indicate the vehicle left the road and struck a ditch culvert.
Cameron Fredritz, 7, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nathaniel Rivera, 26; Monica Epley, 30; and Brielle Fredritz, 6, were transported for medical treatment.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by EMS and fire agencies from Troy Township, Pemberville and Woodville, along with ProMedica Air Ambulance.