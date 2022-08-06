Britain Life Support Battle

This is a photo provided by Hollie Dance of her son Archie Battersbee. The family of a 12-year-old boy who has been in a coma for four months expects a London hospital to begin withdrawing life-sustaining treatment. His parents have exhausted their legal options in a battle over his care. British courts on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 rejected the family’s request to transfer Archie to a hospice, and the European Court of Human Rights refused for a second time to intervene in the case. (Hollie Dance via AP, File)

 Hollie Dance

LONDÖN (AP) — A 12-year-old boy who has been in a coma for four months died Saturday at a London hospital after doctors ended life-sustaining treatment that was the subject of a lengthy court battle.

Archie Battersbee's mother, Hollie Dance, said he died at 12:15 p.m., about two hours after the hospital began withdrawing treatment. British courts had rejected the family's request to transfer Archie to a hospice, and the European Court of Human Rights refused for a second time to intervene in the case.

