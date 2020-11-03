The Wood County Commissioners will continue to be an all-Republican board.
Ted Bowlus, the Republican, deflected a challenge by Democrat Bruce Jeffers, a former Bowling Green councilman, in Tuesday’s election.
Bowlus won with 36,256 votes (58%), according to unofficial results from the Wood County Board of Elections. Jeffers had 26,522 votes (42%).
One of Jeffers’ campaign issues was diversifying the board with a Democrat. Commissioners Doris Herringshaw and Craig LaHote, who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election, are Republicans.
“I think they realize that we three Republicans treat people in a nonpartisan way. We do what’s best for the county, not what’s best for an individual party,” Bowlus said.
“We study the issues, we talk about it in session and talk about the best possible solution.”
Bowlus said his experience probably played a part in his re-election.
“I acted in a non-partisan way and I think I gained a lot of friends during my four years as commissioner,” he said. “My record indicated that I did work hard.
“It’s getting to know people and treating each individual problem, no matter how small the problem is, you’re treating it the same way as a larger (issue).”
Bowlus is a doctor who has been in practice for 30 years, running a Perrysburg podiatry clinic.
In his next term, one of his main goals is to start the Focus on the Future program, utilizing leaders in the health department, emergency management agency and university.
His other goal is to address addiction issues, which have been moved to the back burner because of the coronavirus.
“I do want to thank everybody in Wood County for supporting me and I want them to know even if they didn’t support me I will do my best for all of Wood County,” Bowlus said.
Bowlus grew up in Pemberville, studied medicine at Western Michigan and the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, received a master’s degree in neuroscience at University of Toledo Medical College, and has several publications in neuroscience.
Bowlus opened his podiatry office in 1988. He said he is a full-time commissioner, working limited hours at the clinic.
He’s a member and past president of the Wood County Board of Health, and is serving his second term on the Eastwood Board of Education. He was a board member for Behavioral Connections for 10 years and served with the Wood County National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Bowlus has eight children. He is married to Lois Anne.