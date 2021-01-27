The Wood County Museum and Wood County Historical Society announce the election of three new members to the Wood County Historical Society Board of Directors. New board members include Lois Bowlus, Scott Gross and Rebecca Mancuso.
The Wood County Historical Society’s Board of Directors consists of 15 members, who reside or work in Wood County, 10 of whom are elected annually by the WCHS membership, three appointed by the Wood County Commissioners and two appointed by the Wood County Park District. Board members serve one 3-year term and are eligible for a second term, but must step down for at least one year after serving two consecutive terms.
The WCM & WCHS would also like to thank the out-going board members that have served the society and museum: Ken Frisch, Mary Hinkelman, Rhonda Hogrefe, September Killy and Nick Pavlik.
Anyone who would like to be considered for the board of directors for the WCHS should complete an application, available online, at woodcountyhistory.org/boardofdirectors.html.
The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road and is open for self-guided tours.