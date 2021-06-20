During Monday's Bowling Green Council meeting, Mayor Mike Aspacher will issue a proclamation declaring June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
To promote allyship with and advocacy for LGBTQ+ neighbors, the rainbow pride flag will be flown at the City Administration Building throughout the week.
LGBTQ+ Pride refers to a global movement and philosophy asserting that all people, inclusive of their sexualities and gender identities, should be affirmed in their self-worth and dignity, proud of their resilience, and have the right to equity and equality.