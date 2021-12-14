Mayor Mike Aspacher and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce are seeking monetary donations to provide financial assistance to the residents of Bowling Green, Kentucky, following last week’s devastating tornadoes. Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed after a deadly EF-3 tornado hit the Bowling Green, Kentucky, area.
“This type of disaster requires a community response and we feel a strong connection to our ‘sister’ city sharing our name – Bowling Green. Let’s rally around our namesake community and provide them with our support to help them get back on their feet,” Aspacher said.
Monetary donations received will be sent to the Bowling Green, Kentucky, Chamber of Commerce to help alleviate some of the financial impacts to their residents.
Aspacher and the chamber will be at the Bowling Green Fire Division, 1060 Pearl St., on Friday from 6-9 a.m. to accept monetary donations from those wishing to help. Monetary donations may also be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce at 217 S. Church St., any time after that until 5 p.m. on Friday. Checks should be made payable to the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
Those who are not able to donate in person are encouraged to visit the website established by the Bowling Green, Kentucky, Chamber of Commerce for tornado relief – https://www.bgchamber.com/sckstrong/.