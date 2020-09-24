The 41st Annual Bowling Green New Music Festival will take place online Oct. 15-18.
The four-day virtual festival includes four concerts and a composer talk, featuring guest composer Augusta Read Thomas, Third Coast Percussion and performers from the Bowling Green State University College of Musical Arts.
Organized by the MidAmerican Center for Contemporary Music and the CXMA, the festival supports the creation of new work and engages both the University and city communities in the process of music appreciation and awareness.
The music of Augusta Read Thomas is nuanced, majestic, elegant, capricious, lyrical and colorful — "it is boldly considered music that celebrates the sound of the instruments and reaffirms the vitality of orchestral music" (Philadelphia Inquirer).
Third Coast Percussion is a Grammy Award-winning Chicago-based percussion quartet. For fifteen years, the ensemble has created exciting and unexpected performances that constantly redefine the classical music experience. The ensemble has been praised for “commandingly elegant” (New York Times) performances, the “rare power” (Washington Post) of their recordings, and “an inspirational sense of fun and curiosity” (Minnesota Star-Tribune).
Founded in 1980, the New Music Festival has hosted such notable composers as John Adams, Milton Babbitt, John Cage, Chen Yi, John Corigliano, George Crumb, Philip Glass, Jennifer Higdon, Lou Harrison, David Lang, Pauline Oliveros, Terry Riley, Christopher Rouse, John Luther Adams, Bright Sheng, Steven Stucky, Joan Tower and more than 400 other guest composers and musicians.
Events will be released on the YouTube channels of the CMA (youtube.com/bgsumusic) and Third Coast Percussion (youtube.com/thirdcoastpercussion). For a complete schedule of programs and more information about the event, visit bgsu.edu/festival or contact the MidAmerican Center for Contemporary Music at 419-372-2685.