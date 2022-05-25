Clif Boutelle of Bowling Green was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ohio/West Virginia District Exchange Club at the annual convention on Saturday.
Boutelle has been an active member of the Exchange Club of Bowling Green for over 42 years. He has served multiple times on the club’s board of directors and was club president in 1986-87.
Boutelle has sponsored nine new members over the years ranging from work contacts to neighbors. Four of these members are currently serving on the club’s board of directors and are essential to the weekly operations of BG Exchange. The newest sponsored member, Michele Wolf, has already joined the fundraising committee.
Boutelle is retired from the public relations office at Bowling Green State University. He was media consultant for the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology.
He has always been active in Exchange Club and is a main proponent for the club’s support of education since his retirement.
The Exchange Club of BG’s Scholarship Committee is chaired by Boutelle. For many years, he has worked diligently with the group, as well as with school counselors, to identify Bowling Green area seniors from the high school or vocational school for the scholarship. The qualifications for a scholarship were changed in recent years to reflect components of the ACE Award. Students are requested to write an essay that reflects a challenge in their life.
During the academic year, the Bowling Green club presents awards to a Bowling Green High School senior and a Penta Career Center senior from the school district. Boutelle has handled these presentations for the Student of the Month for 22 years. He ensures that the certificates are created and mounted on a special plaque for each student as well as a recognition envelope.
Boutelle presents the award for the Bowling Green High School student during the third Tuesday meeting. He also welcomes the family members and a teacher or counselor our lunch meeting. When the club was limited to Zoom meetings, Boutelle made sure that award materials were sent to the school for the online presentation.
As the club’s education awards are contingent on the funds available each year, Boutelle has played an active role in fund raising. He and the rest of the group are currently looking to add new projects that will generate funds but also adapt to the restrictions of a pandemic society as well as concerns of the membership.
Boutelle is also known for his chili cooking skills which in non-pandemic years were put to use during Bowling Green’s annual Winter Fest Chili Cook-Off.
Boutelle often brings his wife, Judy, to meetings or exchange events. The Boutelles were in Canton at the convention to receive his award.