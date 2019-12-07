Boom! Fighter jet breaks sound barrier - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Boom! Fighter jet breaks sound barrier

Posted: Saturday, December 7, 2019 3:00 pm

Boom! Fighter jet breaks sound barrier

SWANTON – At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, an F-16 fighter jet assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing broke the sound barrier, causing a sonic boom over Henry and Defiance counties. The sonic boom was a result of a functional check flight.

A functional check flight is conducted following heavy maintenance on the aircraft, putting the aircraft through strenuous testing and maneuvers to ensure all systems of the aircraft function properly and ensuring mission readiness, before putting the aircraft back into operational rotation.

Posted in , on Saturday, December 7, 2019 3:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

