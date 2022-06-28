The BG BOOM Festival and Fireworks is set for Sunday at the Wood County Fairgrounds.
To celebrate this Independence Day, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Visit BG Ohio, Fireworks Project Team, and the City of Bowling Green, invite the community to enjoy the Independence Day celebration.
Stroll the midway at the fairgrounds and enjoy free inflatables, face painting and children’s games.
The schedule:
4-9 p.m. Multiple inflatables, including Adrenaline Rush Obstacle Course, Leaps and Bounds, Hippo Chow Down and the Corn Maze. There’s something for everyone!
Children’s games with prizes donated by the VFW Post 1148
4-6:30 p.m. Patriotic Face Painting, to prepare for the parade.
7 p.m. Children are welcome to join in on a parade led by Uncle Sam on stilts. The parade will be approximately 30 minutes long.
Stop by the State Bank’s Gives Truck and enjoy a root beer float. They will be located close to the kids games at the festival. This treat will be offered for a donation to the BG Boom Fireworks.
The Bowling Green Community Band will offer a selection of patriotic tunes. The concert will be under the direction of Kathrine Lewis and will start at 8 p.m. near the Dairy Cattle Building on the corner of Cattle Drive and Grandstand Boulevard. There will be plenty of lawn area to set up chairs to sit and listen.
The Wood County Agriculture Society is organizing a trolley from Gate D, camping, food trucks and military equipment show.
Trolley will pick up by Gate D and transport riders into and out of the fairgrounds. Riders will be dropped off close to where the festival activities start. It is suggested that those wishing to utilize this convenience who may have mobility issues, be dropped off at Gate D.
Food trucks will include Northcoast Deli & Mr Melon 2, Mannies Munchies, Simply Delish and Franks Fries.
A limited number of camping spaces are available for the weekend, with a pull-in deadline of noon on Sunday.
Military vehicles will be on display in the grassy area by Flower Fairway and Cattle Drive over the long weekend.
Golf carts will not be permitted on the grounds for this event with the exception of those being utilized by the organizers. For details on camping, contact the WC Ag Society at 419-352-0441.
Pyrotecnico will return as the pyrotechnics engineers for this event. Their team has 125 years experience and have provided award-winning displays internationally including this year’s Super Bowl.
At 9 p.m. festival-goers will need to leave the fairgrounds and retreat to a viewing area for the fireworks.
The display will be launched from the property of the National Tractor Pulling Championships, the same location as last year. It is recommended for those planning to watch the fireworks to park in the east and north parking lots of the fairgrounds off of Brim Road. Enter the lots through Gate E which is off Brim Road and across from Christopher Drive. This parking area will provide an unobstructed view and best viewing of the fireworks.
Additional parking will be available in the lot across from the fairgrounds on Poe Road. This parking area is convenient for those going to the festival, but does have some trees that obstruct the view of the fireworks.
For more details visit https://visitbgohio.org/holidays/.
At the conclusion of the display, those leaving the main parking area from Gate E onto Brim Road, will be directed to turn left. Those leaving from Gate D onto Brim will be directed to turn right. Those parked at the Poe Road lot will only be able to exit onto Haskins Road.
A sizable number of volunteers are needed in order for this event to happen. Consider donating two hours of time for grounds keeping, parking, handing out prizes, or running a fun game.
Volunteers are also needed on Monday for grounds clean-up. Visit BGChamber.net to sign up.
Donations can be made to support the community fireworks through the BG Chamber of Commerce Foundation and sent to the Chamber office at 217 S. Church St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.
A rain date for the fireworks will be July 5. All other activities of the festival will not be rescheduled for this rain date.