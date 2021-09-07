The Wood County District Public Library Bookmobile will on the road once more this fall. Communities will be able to pick up Take It & Make It craft kits, movies and books from the bookmobile.
Unless otherwise specified, the bookmobile will be parked within a block of the local post office.
The fall schedule:
Bradner 4:15-5 p.m., Sept. 14 and 28, Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 9 and 23.
Custar 3:15-4 p.m. (intersection of Defiance Pike and Superior Street) Monday and Sept. 27, Oct. 11 and 25, Nov. 8 and 22.
Eastpointe Townhouses 3-4 p.m. (Laketon Terrace entrance), Sept. 21. Oct. 5 and 19. Nov. 2 and 16 and 30.
Eden East 4:15-5 p.m. (at the bend about half way down the street) Sept. 21. Oct. 5 and 19, Nov. 2, 16 and 30.
Hoytville 4:15-5 p.m., Monday and Sept. 27, Oct. 11 and 25, Nov. 8 and 22.
Millbury 3:15-4 p.m., Sept. 20. Oct. 4 and 18, Nov. 1, 15 and 29..
Northwood Estates 3-4 p.m. (near the playground), Thursday and Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and 21, Nov. 4 and 18.
Portage 4:15-5 p.m., Sept. 16 and 30, Oct. 14 and 28, Nov. 11.
Risingsun 3:15-4 p.m., Sept. 14 and 28. Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 9 and 23.
Rudolph 3:15-4 p.m., Sept. 16 and 30, Oct. 14 and 28, Nov. 11.
Woodlake 4:15-5 p.m. (near the playground), Sept. 20, Oct. 4 and 18, Nov. 1, 15 and 29.
The schedule may change without notice due to weather, traffic or mechanical difficulties. For more information or to schedule a home delivery, call 419-352-5104 ext. 221 or email bookmobile@wcdpl.org.