Beginning in June, the Wood County District Public Library Bookmobile will be visiting communities again.
People will be able to pick up Take It and Make It craft kits, movies and books, and more from the WCDPL Bookmobile. Unless otherwise specified, the Bookmobile will be parked within a block of the local post office.
The summer schedule for the bookmobile will be as follows:
Bradner, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays: June 8 and 22, July 6 and 20, Aug. 3 and 17
Custar, 3:15-4 p.m. (intersection of Defiance Pike and Superior St.) Thursdays: June 10 and 24, July 8 and 22, August 5 and 19
Eastpointe Townhouses, 3-4 p.m. (Laketon Terrace entrance) Tuesdays: June 15 and 29, July 13 and 27, Aug. 10 and 24
Eden East, 4:15-5:15 p.m. (at the bend, about halfway down the street) Tuesdays: June 15 and 29, July 13 and 27, Aug. 10 and 24
Hoytville, 2:45-3:45 p.m. Thursdays: June 17, July 1, 15 and 29, August 12 and 26
Millbury, 2:15-3 p.m. Wednesdays: June 16 and 30, July 14 and 28, August 11 and 25
Northwood Estates, 3-4 p.m. (near the playground) Wednesdays: June 9 and 23, July 7 and 21, August 4 and 18
Portage, 2:15-3 p.m. Thursdays: June 10 and 24, July 8 and 22, August 5 and 19
Risingsun, 3:15-4:15 p.m. Tuesdays: June 8 and 22, July 6 and 20, August 3 and 17
Woodlake, 3:15-4:15 p.m. (near the playground) Wednesdays: June 16 and 30, July 14 and 28, Aug. 11 and 25
The schedule may change without notice due to weather, traffic, or mechanical difficulties. For more information or to schedule a home delivery, call 419-352-5104 ext. 221 or email bookmobile@wcdpl.org.