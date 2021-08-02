Library book delivery service is being disrupted statewide as the Ohio library association changed vendors.
Michael Penrod, director of the Wood County District Public Library, told the board at the July meeting that hundreds of books are in flux.
“We have weeks of stuff that is out there somewhere,” he said.
Because of the delay in service, Penrod said that officials from all of the seven libraries in Wood County came together to continue local sharing of materials.
After the meeting, Penrod showed off the distribution center in the North Main Street library, which had bags of canvas books ready to be shipped to other libraries.
He also showed the local distribution area, with sections marked for the Wayne, Perrysburg and Weston libraries, to name a few in the county.
“It’s been a nightmare,” said Linda Joseph, fiscal officer for the library. “I don’t think they’re prepared for the volume we do.”
Board President Brian Paskvan asked Penrod to contact Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, to see if they could assist.
In other business, after an executive session to discuss real estate, the board voted to vacate Oak Street property between Main and Church streets, as the city prepares to build its new building.
Penrod said this will rid the library of 15 feet of property that is not needed. It will help in the library and city’s continuing cooperation to make green space and shared parking between the buildings.
The library board in June voted to build a new book drop on the north side of the building for not more than $49,995. The current book drop is on the Oak Street side.
The new $11 million city building will be in the footprint of the former senior center on North Main Street, just north of the library. The senior center recently relocated to a new building on South Grove Street.
It is anticipated that the city and the library will share some meeting rooms, green space and parking, with the new administration building design.
The board also discussed its salary structure, as it continues to be a struggle to fill some positions.
Penrod said that the challenge is if new people are hired in at a higher wage, it isn’t fair to the existing employees who are making less money.
He said they recently lost two workers, who were making $8.80 an hour, because they can earn $15-$20 an hour at other jobs in town.
“Right now it’s a little difficult in hiring,” Penrod said.
Board member Nathan Eikost asked if they can be provided with a list of all personnel and their salaries.
Paskvan said the trustees are also going to have to look at peer libraries and similar jobs in the community.
Penrod said that the salary bubble may stabilize.
“Everyone’s struggling with this issue right now,” he said.
Penrod said this is happening to other libraries around the state.
For example, there are usually about a dozen job openings posted on the American Library Association website, he said. There are 77 available now.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard Penrod say that the library grounds don’t look as beautiful as usual, but he is reluctant to put resources into landscaping when the city is poised to start the building project. Volunteers do tend the grounds at Carter House, he added.
• Heard that the No-Show Novel Night, an online fundraising campaign, is continuing for another few weeks. Visit wcdpl.org/no-show-novel-night or call 419-353-8044 for more information. All of the money raised goes toward materials.