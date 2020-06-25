After a long pandemic pause, the Wood County District Public Library will be opening the doors for regular face-to-face usage on July 6, with a few changes.
At Thursday’s board meeting, Director Michael Penrod said that people may come into the building for 30 minutes.
“We’ve been going through the mandated list of things, sneeze guards, regulate access to the building. We’ve got most of the bigger stuff in place. So we’ll be ready to return people to the building in a limited fashion for coming in,” he said.
We’re excited about that. We’re a little apprehensive. We’ll get through it,” Penrod said. “It’s about regulating occupancy and duration. Finding a balance.”
There will be a three phased opening with increasing hours that the library is open to the public, but both curbside and delivery of books are going to continue.
A temporary 11-point code of conduct was adopted on May 28 with full details of behavior required of patrons, but the first noticeable change will be the occupancy limits.
Penrod said that masks will have to worn by all patrons. He pointed out that some individuals have made dramatic displays of their right not to wear a mask, in other libraries around the state.
After consulting with their attorney they found that curbside or delivery is a reasonable accommodation for individual rights.
“If someone doesn’t want to wear a mask, the reasonable accommodation is curbside or delivery, but we have to maintain a safe work environment. I respect people’s opinions, but we will never win those issues. We’ll see how it goes,” Penrod said. “You’re going to need to put on a mask or you’re going to need to leave.”
If they refuse to do that, Penrod said that the police would have to be called.
Not all the sneeze guards are in and installed and there will be a rented hand washing station, which he described as similar to those found at the Black Swamp Arts Festival.
In other business, a new cleaning service, Casa Bella, has been hired. Penrod pointed to the efficiency of the operation.
“I need this building to sparkle,” Penrod said.
He also gave the board copies of a working budget that was created for daily reference, because of the many changes that have taken place during the pandemic which are reflected in a new column he called VIRUS.
Among the changes were a drop in estimated income from $1.06 million to $1.03 million because of tax impact on the levy. Various miscellaneous fees also dropped an estimated $15,000 — a large portion of which were refunds to cancellations of Carter House Rentals, and no use since the closures.
There has also been a cutback to audio visual, because a lot has moved into digital. They are not purchasing DVDs as in the past. However, digital subscriptions have increased from $160,000 to $220,000.
He did point out that many of these could change again.
“As I said before, we will be getting through this by staffing reductions, reducing spending and reserves,” Penrod said.
Chet Marcin received a proclamation of thanks for his service on the library board, from which he retires in July, when his term finishes. It was something of a surprise, because he thought it ended at the end of the calendar year.
“It’s a seven-year term and I’m 76 years old. I’m not going to stay for seven more years. I said I would at least stay for a while, at least until the end of the year, because we’re in the middle of all this trauma and turmoil, if they don’t find somebody to take my place,” said Marcin, who is a retired attorney.
Penrod said he was very appreciative of all the legal perspective and advice the library had received during Marcin’s 14 years.
The final activity for the meeting was an executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee. No action was taken.