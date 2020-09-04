PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library Foundation & Friends will accept donations of gently used books on specific dates in September. The drive-thru/drop-off service will allow a safe donation process for both staff and patrons.
Please note that book donations are not accepted inside the library or in the book drops at any time until further notice.
The drive-thru/drop-off schedule is below. Simply drive up to the designated area in the library’s parking lot during one of the times allocated, and volunteers will unload books from the trunk.
Thursday, 10a.m.-noon
Sept. 16 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26 from 10a.m.-noon
Additional donation dates will be added in October.
The following items cannot be accepted: encyclopedias, magazines, textbooks more than 10 years old, outdated law/medical textbooks, VHS or audio cassettes, or anything that is damaged, dirty or odorous.
The October Book Sale and the Media Sale, both sponsored by the Way Public Library Foundation & Friends, have been cancelled.
It takes dozens of volunteers to set-up, operate, and tear down these massive sales. Although the 2021 book sale dates have not been established, the Foundation & Friends hope they will reoccur sooner than later.
In the meantime, the library’s “Specials” rack is back and located on the main floor at Way. These “like new” hot titles are available every day at fair prices. New titles will be added regularly.
The Foundation & Friends are also working on a “modified” book sale format that may allow book sale fans to shop in a safe way.
For more information, call Lisa Richard at 419-874-3135, ext. 139.