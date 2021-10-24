The City of Bowling Green’s Bike Safety Commission and the Wood County District Public Library are partnering together to host a slow roll bike ride with a Halloween twist.
The ride, titled Spooks & Spokes, will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. Riders are encouraged to decorate their bikes and dress up in bike friendly costumes. This ride will begin and end at the Carter House, 307 N. Church St. Stops will feature local lore, stories and some of Bowling Green’s most (allegedly) haunted locations.
Rides are free, family friendly and open to everyone. Each rider is required to wear a properly-fitted helmet and ride a correctly-sized bicycle in safe, working mechanical order. It is highly recommended that young riders, not able to travel on their own, participate via a tow behind trailer or child bike seat. These rides are meant to be more recreational in nature and will travel at a speed comfortable for all riders.
While designed for fun and exploration, monthly rides will also stress the importance of safe riding practices and responsibilities of riders while navigating city streets. Multiple trained leaders will facilitate the ride to ensure that all riders complete the route, including providing assistance for mechanical or personal issues that may arise.