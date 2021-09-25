A Bowling Green man indicted for rape will have to post bond before being released from jail.
Steven Glock, 65, appeared Tuesday via video from the jail in front Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Sara Roller, who represented Glock only for the bond hearing, said Glock lives by himself, has no minor children in his home, and is employed.
She asked for an own recognizance bond to allow Glock to return to work, adding there is a good chance he will lose his job if he does not return.
Roller said Glock would wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with children.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross asked for a $75,000 bond, and if posted, Glock have no contact with the family and agree with electronic monitoring and house arrest.
Reger agreed with Gross’ recommendation and added that, if released, Glock have no contact with the victim, the family and anyone under the age of 18.
Arraignment was set for Sept. 28.
Glock was indicted Sept. 15 for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies.
From Feb. 26 to March 22, 2019, and again from Dec. 1-31, 2019, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 9-year-old who turned 10 by the date of the second offense.