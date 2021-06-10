Bowling Green Council on Monday introduced a resolution calling for the city to create a sustainability and climate action plan.
Council’s newly-created sustainability committee met about the issue on May 3 and voted to move the resolution forward for council’s consideration.
As written, the resolution states that “bold action is required to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, and efforts to control climate change have many benefits such as cleaner air and water, improved health, local employment, cost savings for households, businesses, and the city, and the creation of a stronger and more resilient community.” It also recognizes that the city “produces nearly 40% of its electricity from renewable sources” and “includes sustainability goals in many city projects, such as the upcoming energy efficiency upgrades to the Police Station and the Pilot Food Waste Compost Drop Off Program launched this spring.”
The document includes a series of resolutions, among them that:
• The city will work to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions from electricity production and city operations by 2040 in a manner that is prudent, properly funded, well documented and approved by the mayor and city council.
• Council will authorize a committee to draft a sustainability and climate action plan with steps to reach that goal.
• The plan will include strategies to encourage citizens to act to address their individual greenhouse gas emissions and to educate the community about the plan’s goals and progress.
• That council will ask the administration to recommend a process by October to create the plan, with the goal of delivering the final plan by October 2022. “It is expected that the (plan’s) goals and implementation schedule will be periodically reviewed and updated as necessary, but no less than every five years,” the resolution stated.
Mayor Mike Aspacher on Monday said that he’s in favor of the development of the plan, but that he had concerns about portions of the resolution.
Among them was the 2040 date for the city to reach net zero gas emissions. Aspacher stated his belief that the work to be done in creating the actual plan would lead the city to a date.
He also said he wants any plan to be approved not only by the mayor and city council, but also by the board of public utilities. He also suggested altering the timeline for the plan drafting process, including that the draft plan be created by June 2023.
“I just think that we should be methodical in our assessment,” Aspacher said, and be certain they are arriving at a good result.
In a release issued after the meeting, Councilwoman Rachel Phipps noted Aspacher’s suggestion regarding the BPU, saying “Our city’s residents and partners in business and industry rely on our utility and its competitive rates. Seeking the board’s involvement and approval will be important.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Aspacher that Finance Director Brian Bushong is retiring. Aspacher said that Bushong had intended to retire in September 2020, but was asked to delay until the spring/summer of this year. Council unanimously confirmed Dana Pinkert, who is currently the finance director of Lancaster, South Carolina, as the city’s new finance director. She will start on June 21.
• Heard from Planning Director Heather Sayler that the ongoing work with a consultant to update the city’s zoning code is approximately one-third completed, and she is confident it will be finished by the end of the year. Sayler said she hopes to have an administrative copy of the new document to staff by mid-July and a public presentation in mid-September.
“I think it’s going well,” said Sayler. “It’s just that we want to get it right.”
• Approved ordinances authorizing Tretter to sign three-year contracts with the Bowling Green Employees Organization and the Bowling Green Municipal Employees Organization. According to the legislative package document, the unions and the city all agreed to a 2% pay increase in year one, a 2.5% increase in year two, and a 3% increase in year three.
• Introduced an ordinance amending Section 33.11 of the codified ordinances regarding city employee uniforms. According to the legislative package document, “changes to the uniform clothing allowance are being made to maintain parity between non-bargaining supervisory staff and unionized personnel. The change will also establish a uniform clothing allowance for hourly maintenance staff assigned to the Parks and Recreation Department.”
• Introduced an ordinance amending Section 33.27(A), (B) and (D) of the codified ordinances regarding vacations. According to the legislative package document, “changes to vacation accruals are recommended to maintain parity between non-bargaining personnel and unionized personnel. Changes have occurred in some union contract to level the vacation distribution schedule. Under the current system, at certain benchmark years, employees would get a lump sum of vacation hours as part of the increase in annual allotment. With the proposed system, amounts would be distributed incrementally on each paycheck.”
• Saw resident Lori Terwilliger was named the Bicycle Safety Commission’s 2021 Bicycle Spokesperson of the year. BSC chair Steve Langendorfer lauded Terwilliger as “a very avid cyclist … and she is an exemplar of always wearing a helmet” and an example “of what good cycling should be.”
• Heard Aspacher proclaim June 14 as Flag Day in the city.
• Heard from Council President Mark Hollenbaugh that there will be no first council meeting in July, in deference to the timing of the July 4 holiday. He said that a special meeting could be called in the event of an emergency.