McCLURE — Through Friday at noon, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District has issued a boil advisory for the village and residents on CR N, from CR 7 to Ohio 65, and all district customers on Route 65 in Henry County.
This boil advisory is necessary due to a waterline break caused by cold weather. The leak occurred on CR P at Route 65 at approximately midnight Wednesday. Repairs are complete. While water service has been restored, a boil advisory has been issued for these customers as a precaution. The boil advisory impacts approximately 400 customers in eastern Henry County.
Water service to the WaterShed in McClure, 2926 Route 6, is now restored. The district is offering free water for residents impacted by the boil advisory at the McClure and 19963 Otsego Pike WaterShed locations through the weekend.
Those under a boil advisory should not consume water without boiling it first. Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation. Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes and cool the water before consuming it. Instead of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.