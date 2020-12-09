PEMBERVILLE — The body of a village man, who reportedly wandered away from his home on Tuesday night, was found late Wednesday morning.
At 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was notified that James Jaquillard, 76, walked away from his home outside the village.
He had a series of medical issues and signs of dementia, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.
Jaquillard’s body was found around 11:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Bradner Road.
The sheriff’s office thanked agencies and volunteers for their assistance. Helping were the sheriff’s auxiliary, Bowling Green Police Division, Walbridge police K-9, Sylvania fire K-9, Troy Township Fire Department and Troy Township EMS. Sycamore Grove also provided use of a building.