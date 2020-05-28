FORT JENNINGS — Search crews found the body of a missing 5-year-old boy with non-verbal autism on Thursday afternoon.
The remains of Isaac Schroeder were discovered in the Auglaize River south of Road R, about a mile from his home, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Isaac Schroeder had been missing since around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brad Brubaker announced at 4 p.m. Thursday that the search had expanded past the 12 miles along the Auglaize River and three miles around Schroeder’s residence already searched.
More than 900 volunteers turned out to Fort Jennings Park to assist in the search. The FBI and Ohio BCI joined the search as well Thursday afternoon.
Schroeder’s residence lies on the bank of the Auglaize River, so the search has been concentrated there. According to reports, Schroeder was recovered by his mother, Sarah Schroeder, when he was playing along the river two years ago.
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call from the boy’s mother at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday. Brubaker said the child likely left his home through a garage door, and no foul play or abduction was suspected. He was average build with short, blonde hair, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Schroeder was wearing only Thomas the Train underpants at the time.
Dive teams and boats from the Continental Fire Department, Delphos Fire and Rescue, American Township in Allen County and Allen Township in Hancock County assisted in water searches. Other agencies who assisted in the search included the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Patrol and LifeFlight.