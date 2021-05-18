PERRYSBURG — A body found in a submerged car, confirmed as being owned by a missing person, was removed from the pond near the Owens-Illinois headquarters on Friday.
Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones said the the case is being investigated.
“Lucas County Coroner’s office is working. Law enforcement from Georgia is sending dental records up, so we’re just waiting on confirmation. The car was registered to her. There is a tattoo that appears identical, but obvious we can’t say 100% until we get the coroner’s office to confirm that for us,” he said. “Right now we have one of our detectives working with law enforcement in Georgia trying to just figure out what the path was to get from Georgia to here and how they ended up in Perrysburg.”
The vehicle owner is listed as Hailey Elayne Worthy. She went missing from Georgia to Michigan trip that started Dec. 13, according to Namus.gov missing persons website report.
The last message from her, on Dec. 15, at 3 a.m. to friends states, “I love you all and see you soon.”
A missing person report was later filed with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia, Case #20182984. It was reported as a missing person’s case Dec. 30.
The report states that she was driving a silver Nissan Sentra bearing Georgia license plate.
Police are researching phone records and other evidence.
Perrysburg police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene at 6:53 a.m. on Friday to remove a silver four-door sedan with Georgia license plates on the south side of the pond. The Toledo dive team arrived on scene at 7:52 a.m.
“We had to wait until morning to have the Toledo dive team assist us. Once we were able to get a diver in there, we were able to confirm that there was a body,” Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz said.
Perrysburg police are working with Georgia law enforcement authorities to identify the body and notify the family.
The car was completely submerged in the pond, which has an approximate 10-foot depth. The body appeared to be in the driver’s seat, according to Ruiz, “but the victim wasn’t seat-belted.”
Ruiz said there was no obvious indication that there was a vehicle in the pond, except as could be seen from the air.
The vehicle had been spotted Thursday by a ProMedica pilot who had flown over the pond near the OI Headquarters at 1 Michael Owens Way at approximately 6 p.m. At 9:35 p.m. a call was placed by the pilot who had reported a vehicle partially in the water.
“The water is clear, but being down so deep, and there were no tire tracks, or marks, or anything like that anywhere around the perimeter. We confirmed that right away,” Ruiz said. “But when the helicopter was doing maneuvers they happened to notice there was a vehicle in the water.”
Perrysburg fire was dispatched to the scene at 9:37 p.m. It was determined that the efforts would be recovery and not rescue. The dive team was also called in, but due to safety concerns it was determined that they would come back in the morning.
One body was found in the car by Toledo divers.
According to an Associated Press story, the body may have been in the vehicle and pond since December.