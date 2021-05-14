PERRYSBURG — A body has been found in a submerged car in the pond near the Owens-Illinois headquarters.
City dive crews are currently on the scene of the active investigation.
City of Perrysburg fire and police personnel responded at approximately 9 a.m. Friday morning to the car submerged in the pond at 1 Michael Owens Way in Perrysburg.
Toledo dive crews were called in to assist Perrysburg personnel. It has been confirmed that a vehicle with a Georgia license plate was found submerged in the pond. One body was found in the car by Toledo divers.
The body of the deceased person has been recovered and was sent to the Lucas County Coroner for examination.
Perrysburg police is working with Georgia Law Enforcement Authorities to identify the body and notify the family.
Further details will be provided as they become available.