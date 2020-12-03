Emerging from the tumult of 2020, balance and priorities are the major themes of the City of Bowling Green’s proposed 2021 budget.
Council’s finance committee met Thursday to conduct its annual budget review, and highlights include funding body cameras for the city’s police division, movement forward on a new city building, and funding for road paving projects.
“One would expect, given what the country and communities have gone through, that it would be a success merely to tread water,” said committee member Bill Herald. “And this is not where we’re at. We’re beyond that. We’re actually swimming towards goals, and that’s astounding.”
The proposed 2021 non-utility budget includes appropriations totaling $84 million; including the utility budget, the amount to be appropriated is just under $172.5 million.
There is approximately $125,000 budgeted for body cameras for the Bowling Green Police Division, though Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter, in her presentation to the committee, noted “there will be ongoing costs related to the software and other components to maintain the system.”
She said the police division shared in support for the cameras, and while the BGPD had previously recommended cameras, “funding had not been previously prioritized because of the rather large initial and ongoing costs.” Tretter said that the BGPD has applied for a grant for the cameras but “because the status is unknown, and this is such a high priority, full funding is included, although we hope to see some financial relief in the form of a grant.”
Regarding the proposed new city building, Tretter said that project embodies the goals of “identifying priorities and achieving balance” sought with the budget. Council heard a presentation on the proposed building in October, with the potential site to be located at the current Wood County Committee on Aging.
Tretter said “funding for the building will be shared by utility and non-utility funds,” and the bond for the project will be sold in May, with one payment, included in the 2021 budget, to be made in December. Tretter noted the very favorable borrowing environment currently, saying that the extremely low interest rates create “a tremendous opportunity to finance long-term debt right now. Just as one pays for a home over time, the city will make payments on the building for the next 25 to 30 years. The funds in the Capital Improvement Fund are designated for capital use.
“To be clear,” she continued, “in moving forward with this debt obligation, the city is not taking away operating capacity or otherwise impacting services. … There are no additional fees to be levied – this will be paid with capital funds that are designated through the pre-determined income tax distribution.”
She also pointed out that debt on the municipal court building will be expiring in 2023, and debt on the community center will be expiring in 2028.
Tretter further said that there is $600,000 budgeted in 2021 for road paving projects, with $400,000 earmarked for general road paving. The project list is still in development, she said, but roads such as South Church Street, the Quail Hollow subdivision, Sand Ridge Road, West Gypsy Lane Road,and Thurstin Avenue from Wooster to Court streets are among those being considered. The final list is to be determined early next year.
The remaining $200,000 budgeted is to begin work on a Wooster Street project, a two-year effort funded in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation Urban Paving Program. The work in 2021 will be on East Wooster Street from Campbell Hill Road to the CSX railroad tracks and is to include paving and ADA ramp improvements.
Tretter said that in 2021 they project a 5% increase in income tax receipts over 2020 actual receipts.
“This budget was based on maintaing current service levels,” she said, “meaning no expansion or contraction of staff, no long-term changes to our scope of services, and the budget was built with fees maintained at current levels.”
Tretter acknowledged the toll the unusual year has taken.
“I think we are all thankful to be at the ‘review’ part of 2020, meaning this calendar year is almost behind us,” she said “As council is aware, there were numerous impacts on the forecasted budget during 2020. Several revenue areas fell short of projections while unanticipated revenues provided balance to the shortfalls. It is anticipated that income tax revenue will be down 7.4% in 2020 from the original 2020 budget estimate.”
Tretter said that “decreases in revenue were identified early and action taken. Among the reductions were cost saving measures such as a hiring freeze, elimination of annual salary increases, and other expenditure reductions.
“We immediately prioritized the safety of our staff and citizens, recognizing that most of our services were required to continue but, in most cases, would have to be delivered in a modified fashion. As hard as this year has been, there are so many things that I look back upon with pride at the ability of the staff to keep emerging and critical community priorities at the forefront and adapt as required for continuing city operations.”
Tretter also said that a bright spot in 2020 was “unanticipated revenues,” including refunds from the Bureau of Workers Compensation, the CARES Act and other monies from existing grant programs which “provided a balance to the revenue losses. This resulted in a year-end cash balance that is the basis for out 2021 budget.”
In his remarks, Mayor Mike Aspacher noted the vital importance of the city’s services.
“These day-to-day services of our police, fire and ambulance, public works, utilities, parks and recreation, and all other departments, keep our citizens safe, traffic moving, streets clean, deliver dependable electric service and safe drinking water, and provide us with a safe and enjoyable place to raise our families and call home. As you would expect, funding these essential services are a major part of this budget.”
Aspacher said that when it became clear the pandemic would impact the city’s finances, as well as the citizens and businesses in Bowling Green, “I began speaking with staff and with council about my belief that we needed to address our short-term financial issues but not at the expense of our future. Our priorities had to include addressing the effects of the pandemic on our budget and operations and our priorities must include a futuristic view. We must lay the groundwork for our future vision.
“This budget provides both balance and a path toward our priorities,” he continued, saying “we are prioritizing efforts to keep the city moving forward,” additionally noting the continuation of complete streets efforts and “a continued focus on energy efficiency and sustainability efforts.”
Committee Chair Greg Robinette discussed the focus on balance in the budget.
“This budget seems to strike all of the balance, in all of the necessary relevant areas, and thoroughness,” he said to Tretter. “Everything that you’ve talked about touches on all of the issues that are relevant or newly relevant because of the situation in 2020.”
“The community members should be thrilled that they reside in Bowling Green, Ohio,” said committee member Sandy Rowland, noting the city continually produces budgets focused on what needs to be maintained, services to be delivered, and livability.
“We are really blessed to be able to be where we are right now in this community,” she said.
Other budget highlights include:
• A pilot food waste compost drop-off program. According to Tretter, the city “will partner with GoZero to provide a food waste compost drop-off station at the Public Works Garage.” GoZero is to provide watertight 64-gallon rollout carts, and will empty and clean them onsite. “All compostable material will be delivered to an Ohio EPA licensed food waste composting facility.” Approximately $10,000 has been budgeted for the program and “the city will monitor usage, interest, contamination levels, tonnage collected, and expenses for six months,” with a report and recommendation to be presented to council after August but before the 2022 budget.
• The addition of four hybrid police cruisers, which will be leased instead of purchased outright. The old vehicles will be sold.
• Improvements to increase energy efficiency at the police division, which will in turn enable a new HVAC system. Funding from the 2020 budget for the project was placed in reserve to fund a part of the work. Tretter noted that “a two-year program of improvements is recommended.”
• Additional capital items, such as roof work at the Pearl Street fire station and radio equipment for the fire division and a new rear load picker for the Public Works division, budgeted at $225,000, to replace a 17-year-old vehicle.