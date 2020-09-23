The Bowling Green Bobcat Band is planning its second outdoor concert on Saturday.
Similar to the one held earlier this month, guests will be seated on the field.
The theme is paying tribute and honoring local heroes, including veterans, safety personnel and coronavirus healthcare workers.
The show will take place at the Bowling Green High School Stadium located at 530 W. Poe Road (rain date is Sunday at 3 p.m.).
The performance is free and veterans, active military, safety forces, and healthcare workers along with their guests, will be offered preferred seating at the event. A special “check in” table for you and your guests will be located at the front gate. Simply identify yourself as one of our honorees and volunteers will take care of providing a location for you and your group to sit.
For guests with mobility issues, there is parking adjacent to the football stadium and near the Bowling Green Middle School.
In consideration of current health orders, please be aware of the following:
• All guests are seated on the field (the band will be in the grandstand). Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to your seating area. Volunteers will be available to help guests to their seating area.
• Each guest group will be seated in 15x15 square-foot areas on the field to ensure safe social distancing.
• Masks are required.
Tom Gorman and his daughter, Anna, also will perform as guest artists.