If a mimosa with a Three Meat Omelet sounds like a tasty way to start the day, then a stop at a Bob Evans Restaurant could be in the future.
The Bob Evans Restaurants have applied for three retail liquor permits for Restaurant 170, the Bowling Green location at 1726 E. Wooster St. All of them are in pending status with the Commerce Division of Liquor Control.
The specific applications for the Bowling Green location are for the D1, D2 and D6 permits. A D1 permit allows for the purchase of beer on the premises or as to-go sales, in the original container, until 1 a.m. and D2 permits the same for the sale of wine and mixed beverages. A D6 permit allows the sale of intoxicating beverages on Sunday between 10 or 11 a.m. and midnight.
The time variance in the D6 permit allows for local code differences.
Florida and Indiana locations are already serving alcohol, but alcohol is not on the national online menu.
Operating in 18 states, Bob Evans Restaurants is a Columbus, Ohio, based chain of family style restaurants with almost 500 locations.
Other similar competing restaurants, like Cracker Barrel, have started serving alcohol.