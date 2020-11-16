The Wood County Board of Elections has certified 1,611 provisional ballots from the Nov. 3 election.
There were 271 provisional ballots rejected by the board for eight different reasons, including 211 from voters not registered in Ohio, 31 with insufficient Wood County address information provided at the precinct, 12 because the voter was registered but at the wrong precinct or polling location, and 17 for five other reasons.
The final results of the election will be certified by the board on Wednesday in Court Room 4 of the Wood County Office Building at 8:30 a.m.
“On Election Day, there really were no significant lines 10 minutes after the polls opened. Our efforts were prudent and paid off in many different ways,” said board member Michael Zickar at Monday’s meeting. “It helped that it was a beautiful day.”
Among the changes that were made were use of larger buildings and attempts to keep lines outside of buildings.
“The stress was all on the front side. It was great. I do not envy the states who have to deal with the stress on the back side,” said Terry Burton, co-director of the board of elections.
Several polling location changes had to be be made in the weeks prior to the Nov. 3 election because of social distancing needs due to the coronavirus.
The St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green polling location was moved to Bowling Green Alliance Church.
In Weston, the polling location was moved to Sonlight Church and Community Center, from the township emergency services building.
In Perrysburg Township, a polling location was changed to the new Rossford Elementary School.
“With the August election we benefited from being able to try some things out in that setting. We learned some things … that we will be able to carry forward. There was so much support from the rest of the county. As anticipated, everyone was anxious and eager to help,” said Carol DeJong, co-director of the board of elections.
She said that the board had started preparing in February by meeting with the Wood County Health Department.
In other business, the board approved a new Student Election Equipment Assistants compensation policy. For many years the board has hired high school students to assist with packing, loading, unloading of election voting equipment on the Saturday before the election and the Wednesday after the election. Students are paid a small stipend.
The board has also provided light refreshments such as pizza, cookies and donuts for the workers. In the past this was paid for by staff members, but in the future it will be covered by the board in keeping with the policy of the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.
Burton said that this year, with the help of the students, all advance Election Day set-up was accomplished on the Saturday prior to the election, without the typical need for work on that Monday.
The Board of Elections Veterans Day observance was moved, because of Election Day activities that took place on Veterans Day, to Nov. 25, if there is no recount for the Nov. 3 election, or Nov. 30, if there is a recount.
Precinct Election Worker Hazard Pay of $30 was approved for poll workers, to be paid from the Technology and Civic Life Grant. This was previously approved for the 2020 primary election for workers to process provisional ballots and used again for the Aug. 4 Special Election.
“With the grant we received from the Center for Technology and Civic Life we wanted to use those funds to give the roughly 420-ish poll workers that worked for us on Election Day that same hazard pay to thank them,” DeJong said.
The board approved, in advance, 2021 raises for staff at the percentage provided by Wood County Commissioners, should raises be approved by the commissioners. This motion helps to avoid a follow-up meeting for board members. The commissioners usually determine raises and the budget in December.