Results remained the same, as the Wood County Board of Elections certified the results for the March 17 Primary Election at a Thursday meeting.
After the unofficial vote tally was released on April 28, there were an additional 196 provisional ballots and 90 absentee ballots. The new total count is 19,174 votes cast, making a 21.06% turnout. There were no changes in the results for winning candidates or issues.
The primary was moved to April 28 due to coronavirus and the state “stay at home” order.
It was noted that some races have districts which include precincts in counties outside of Wood, including the Congressional race and the state senate race. Counties are allowed to wait until Monday to certify their official results. Lucas County is one of those that will be waiting until Monday.
The renewal request for a 5.9 mills levy for Rossford Exempted School District was one of the closest, with unofficial approval margin of 82 votes on April 28, but that increased to a 90-vote margin with 1,053 (52.23%) for the levy and 963 (47.77%) against.
In other business, the board passed several motions related to future elections.
The board approved the changing of the Otterbein polling location to the Pemberville American Legion Hall. This move was originally made as a temporary change, as mandated by the state, because of safety issues related to COVID-19 risks for residents.
“They were very accommodating for us. It was great for those residents who lived there and in the world that we were in, it is was a perfect fit. Now it is no longer an option and I don’t see it as an option moving forward,” said Terry Burton, BOE co-director.
Burton said there had been half a dozen phone calls, one from a township trustee, against the change for Troy Township residents. They are opposed to the change because the polling location is now outside the township.
Ultimately, the new location at the legion hall was not used, because of the cancellation of in-person elections.
Board member Jonathan Jakubowski was in favor of keeping the legion hall location for maintenance of consistency, where another change could lead to more confusion.
More than 300 requests for absentee ballots have already made for the Nov. 3 election, according to Carol DeJong, BOE co-director.
“We know that this November we are going to have a mail turnout like we have not had,” Burton said.
He added that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is pushing to further reduce polling locations because of expected challenges to finding polling workers.
Burton also outlined some of the problems communicating with poll workers related to the March 17 primary. They are looking at new methods of communication with the poll workers, including a possible new use for the Code Red text messaging delivery system for the purpose.
Coronavirus may also be impacting official voting methods for both August and November elections, but there have not yet been any official changes.
“At this point it is normal. The state has not given us any direction otherwise, but we are being told by both the Secretary of State office and the elections association lobbyist that they are going to push to get the election pushed to all mail or to defer all the issues to November,” Burton said.
The Church of the Nazarene, on Gorrill Road, has been chosen as a polling location for the August election related to the Bowling Green City Schools transfer petitions vote.
No action was needed on the motion to certify the submitted seven Transfer of Territory issues for the school district for the Aug. 4 special election. Address verification continues for the land parcels related to the petitions.
Regular office hours will resume at the board of elections on June 1.