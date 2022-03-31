BLUFFTON — A Bluffton Police Department officer died Thursday morning while trying to stop a stolen vehicle on Interstate 75. One of the three suspects in the incident remains on the run.
Officer Dominic Francis was hit by the stolen Infinity as he was placing stop sticks along Interstate 75, officials said Thursday at a Findlay press conference explaining the morning’s events.
A wide search area has been set to find the remaining person inside the vehicle, described as a thin Black man with black pants and a gray sweatshirt.
A chase started around 2 a.m. on Interstate 75, as law enforcement tried to stop a stolen black Infinity. The car reached speeds of 120 to 130 mph.
Francis was placing the sticks on the road near exit 142, the state Route 103 exit, when he was struck.
Shortly afterward, all three of the suspects exited the vehicle and ran by foot. One of them stole a Toyota Prius nearby on county Road 29.
Two of the three people have been arrested. Their names have not yet been released by authorities, pending charges.
Francis was a nine-year veteran of the Bluffton Police Department, including six as a full-time officer, Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder said. Francis spent 19 years in law enforcement.
The incident had shut down both northbound and southbound I-75 along with several area roads for several hours Thursday morning. Officials also locked down the campus of Bluffton University, and Bluffton and Cory-Rawson schools canceled classes.
Ada schools were placed on a precautionary external threat lockdown at the request of law enforcement, with law enforcement on site and patrolling parking lots, the school announced via its messaging system at 9:52 a.m., although “there is not an immediate threat to the Ada Schools.”
If anyone sees any suspicious individuals in the area surrounding Bluffton, people are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 419-422-2424.