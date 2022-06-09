BLUFFTON — A house explosion Wednesday evening shook nearby homes and spread its remnants across the property. Authorities wouldn’t confirm if anyone was injured in the incident.
According to police scanner traffic, the explosion happened after 6 p.m. Wednesday at 2275 state Route 103, Bluffton, and there may have been occupants inside.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported it was the lead agency for the house explosion but couldn’t disclose any details at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A dispatcher said the office would issue a news release after clearing the scene.
The state fire marshal will also be investigating the scene.
The property at 2275 state Route 103, Bluffton, has been owned by Charles and Rachel Collins since 2017, according to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office.