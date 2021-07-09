WATERVILLE — The 7th Annual Blues, Brews and Brats festival will feature award-winning blues royalty.
Ronnie Baker Brooks, Selwyn Birchwood and Johnny Rawls will be playing the downtown event on July 31.
“This is the best lineup ever. They are all award-winning national touring acts,” promoter John Henry, Third Street Cigar Records, said. “This is all blues royalty. This the kind of lineup you would see a the Chicago Blues Festival.”
Henry said that this is a big return for the Blues, Brews and Brats festival.
“We had to skip 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We pack them in on Third Street. The city shuts the street down and one end of the street is the big stage.”
Henry urged people to bring their own lawn chairs. There will also food trucks this year, including Grumpy’s, Deets BBQ, Manny’s Munchies, 2500 brats by the Bowling Green Rotary and Maybe Cheese Born with mac and cheese. Beer will also be available.
Brooks plays his own style of Chicago blues with links to Willie Dixon, B.B. King and Luther Allison.
He got his big break in 1998 with his debut album, “Golddigger,” which was produced by Janet Jackson. He was nominated for a Blues Music Award in 2000 for Best New Artist.
He has recorded with fhis ather, Chicago blues legend Lonnie Brooks, as well as Eddy Clearwater, Jimmy Johnson, Willie Kent and Al Kapone.
He can also be found playing in the Brooks Family Band, which includes his younger brother, Wayne Baker Brooks, and his father.
Selwyn Birchwood was the Blues Foundation’s 2013 International Blues Challenge winner, in the band category. He also won the Albert King Guitarist of the Year award, by beating 125 other bands at the same event.
He plays the electric guitar and electric lap steel guitar.
When playing live Birchwood features his original songs, but audiences will hear echoes of the precision of his guitar hero Buddy Guy.
Birchwood is the youngest of the three performers, but the grit in his voice is all Chicago, which can be laid seamlessly into boogie and Southern soul.
“Don’t Call No Ambulance” is his debut album.
Johnny Rawls, who played at the Black Swamp Arts Festival in 2019, is a multiple Blues Music Award nominee and winner in the Soul Blues category. He’s a singer, guitarist, arranger, songwriter and record producer.
He was influences go back to the deep soul music of the 1960s, as performed by O. V. Wright, James Carr and Z. Z. Hill.
Rawls has more than 15 albums. He is on the Waterville record label Third Street Cigar Records. His album “I’m Still Around” was named as the ‘Soul Blues Album of the Year’.
The festival is put on for the Waterville Rotary and the causes they support, like the Waterville Park, local scholarships, YMCA Kid Zone and clean water projects, both domestically and internationally. Admission is $15 and it runs from 5:30-11:30 p.m.