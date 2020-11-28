Walk along Main Street around last call and you might hear the sound of the delta blues, with people laughing and dancing to the voice of Jimmy Lambert, aka “Light Brown Jimmy,” or LBJ, for short.
Neon lights reflect off his old chrome National steel guitar. He accompanies himself with a kick drum, playing a country blues style popular in 1930s juke joints.
Lambert’s a busker working for tips on the sidewalk.
On the street he gets “all kinds of questions.”
“It’s so great, because some of them, it’s the first time they’ve heard this music,” Lambert said of the college crowd. “That’s one of the really, really neat things about it. I’m doing something that not everybody could do. … I’m keeping delta slide blues alive.”
“I play delta slide blues for people who have never heard it before, and it becomes a whole new thing for them. They are enjoying music that they don’t even know what it is, which is very interesting to me.”
The guitar is a second voice, with a metallic sound that defies the precision of a piano’s keys. The fast banjo-like fingerpicking bubbles with the hard edges smoothed by his slide, instead of tinkling like a music box.
“It mimics the human voice,” Lambert said.
There’s also that steady Mississippi Delta drone of the low notes. It’s as hypnotic as Lambert’s aged vocal cords.
He doesn’t give out dates to his time on the planet. Instead, stories of his travels, the gigs he’s played and the musicians he’s learned from, are laid out in rough decades.
“I was around since before dirt turned brown,” he said. “I have a few friends at the bar. They’ve heard my stories about John Lee Hooker getting drunk and my hitchhiking to California.”
He’s played at the crossroads, where Robert Johnson is said to made his deal with the devil. He’s played with bands on the East Coast, West Coast and at Muscle Shoals. He’s been in bars, both high class and low, but loves performing right in front of people.
“I don’t go anywhere without playing on the street,” Lambert said. “There is no separation when you are playing on the street.”
He doesn’t know if any of the recordings he’s been a part of have made it beyond the studio, but he’s finally working on his own CD.
He chose the site for his Sentinel-Tribune photo on Poe Road because of the train tracks.
“I do have a train song, ‘Panama Limited,’ by Bukka White,” Lambert said. “There’s another Bukka White train song I’m going to [put] up on there. I’m not trying to do all original material. It’s in vogue now to play all original music, but I don’t agree with that. When I run out of great songs to play, then I can start playing some of my own originals, because there are so many great songs.”
He specializes in Johnson’s songs, Bukka White, Muddy Waters and a little Howlin’ Wolf.
“My love for that is to keep these songs alive. If I play all original stuff, you’re not gonna get it,” he said.
He’s not on social media and you can’t find recordings of him in stores.
“It’s a risk. Playing on the streets is a risk, ya know? But that’s alright,” Lambert said.
Sometimes you will see him on a Wednesday evening at the Stone’s Throw. Pre-pandemic, he could also found around Howard’s Club H, from midnight to close.
For this interview at City Park, he had his wood body resonator. It’s much lighter weight than his steel body guitars and has a little softer sound. There is less strumming and more of a plucking motion, which he accentuates with plastic finger picks, instead of the traditional steel picks.
Sometimes called a steel guitar, the resonator name comes from the “spun cones” inside the steel guitar body. They were developed for louder sound projection than a traditional wood body acoustic guitar. As Lambert explained, it was replaced by the invention of the electric guitar, but they went out of style long before, during the Great Depression.
“It sold for $125 in 1933 and a brand new Martin [wood body] guitar was $100,” Lambert said.
In addition to playing the instrument, he is also a luthier, making both custom acoustic and electric guitars.
His nickname comes from a private joke. He was given it while playing his other instrument, the bass guitar, as part of a gospel group based in Virginia.
If you see Lambert on the street, put some money in the case — and he might tell you how he got his name.