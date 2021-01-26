PERRYSBURG — At a special meeting on Monday, former Councilman Mark Weber was chosen by council to fill the vacant seat previously held by Jim Matuszak.
This is the second time Weber will be filling out an unexpired council seat. He won the vote 4-2 on the first round of voting. Council members Tim McCarthy and Deborah Born voted against Weber.
As the third member to vote, McCarthy said that he would likely be voting for Weber on future rounds of voting, anticipating that the process would take several efforts that he referred to as “making sausage.”
In his previous stint on council Weber had said he would not be running for the seat when the term ended. This time he does intend to run for this seat in November and has already submitted his paperwork to the Wood County Board of Elections. He said that he enjoyed his work enough that he attended every council meeting after his term ended, as well as many committee meetings. He was also appointed to the Perrysburg Land Use Plan Steering Committee and City of Perrysburg Historic Landmarks Commission.
Upon winning the vote Weber asked Mayor Tom Mackin if he could be sworn in, as there is a Tuesday safety committee meeting he would like to attend as a member. Mackin abided and then the meeting was adjourned.
“With my blue collar background I feel like I can bring a helpful perspective to the many issues that are brought before city council,” Weber said said in his presentation to council. ”I consistently vote my conscience and take the common sense approach, while always taking the needs of the city above politics and self interest. I’m extremely familiar with every issue currently being discussed by the committees, commissions, boards and, of course, city council.”
He also talked about his previous experience chairing the safety committee and how his background could be helpful in the current search for a city engineer.
Weber was nominated by Councilman Cory Kuhlman, who later noted that Weber had beaten him in 2019 when they had both put their hats in the ring to fulfill the unexpired council term of Haraz Ghanbari, who had been appointed to serve in the Ohio House.
“I just want to say I am very grateful and humbled to be given a second opportunity to serve,” Weber wrote afterward in a prepared statement. “I know the vote could have easily gone a different direction and I will work very hard to meet and exceed the expectations of a Perrysburg city councilman.”
In his previous term Weber also served on the public utilities committee. His experience during discussions on the city water contract was noted in his application. During debate on that issue he found his professional experience to have been useful for technical discussions. Weber is a retired commercial and industrial electrician.
He will be the chair of the finance committee, and serve on the personnel and safety committees.
Matuszak resigned from his seat on assuming the role of Wood County recorder, a position he won in the November election.
Weber ran against a field of 15 other candidates; 10 spoke on Tuesday. Aaron Zdawczyk had removed his name, citing a new job that would have conflicted with the role, should he have won.
“This was tough. I was not expecting Mark to get through on the first vote. I’m glad I voted for him. I think we had a lot of great quality candidates. These are people who can contribute well to our community and I want them all to stay involved. They have a lot more to contribute and I want to continue to encourage them,” Council President Jonathan Smith said after the meeting.