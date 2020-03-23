Blotter: 3-23-2020

BG POLICE

Accidents occurred Jan. 22:

Kennedy Warner, BG, was westbound in the 900 block of West Poe Road, in the left turn only lane. Sarah Smith, BG, was exiting a private parking lot, attempted to turn left, and was cited for failure to yield right on way after striking Warner.

Citations Jan. 23:

Unauthorized use of property: Gerald Adams, 62

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.179), improper backing: Timothy Duquette, 59

Accidents occurred Jan. 23:

Kelly Cole, BG, was northbound on South Main Street approaching Washington Street. She stopped and was struck by Cy Wagner, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance.

Citations Jan. 24:

Disorderly conduct (public urination): Jarret Rettig, 20

OVI/refusal, open container, right of way: Jennifer France, 29

BG civil enforcement took complaints of houses that appear unkept in the 600 block of Lorraine Avenue and the 600 block of Orleans Avenue.

Police responded to the high school for an unruly student in the office and the middle school for a possibly suicidal student.

OVI/refusal, right of way, open container: Christopher Groves, 52

No headlights, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.267): Andrew Lamarche, 43

Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Danzell Harris, 23

Fictitious ID: Corey Hollar, 19; Hunter Smith, 19

Accidents occurred Jan. 24:

Tiffany Parker, BG, was westbound on East Napoleon Road near South Prospect Street. Christopher Groves, BG, was southbound on South Prospect and was cited to yield right of way when he failed to stop at the stop sign.

Citations Jan. 25:

Open container: Jesse Thornton, 23; David Cano, 54

Possession of marijuana: Justyce Luna, 18

Marked lanes, disregard for safety on highways PAC (BAC 0.088): Taylor Boggs, 22

Criminal trespass, soliciting without a permit: Gary L. Hamilton Jr., 34

Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Ryan Gainor, 27

Fictitious ID: Paul Buschur, 19

Accidents occurred Jan. 25:

Steven Robinson, Toledo, and Bruce Vidak, Swanton, were eastbound on East Wooster Street at the I-75 roundabout. Robinson stopped at the yield sign and was struck by Vidak, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Jacob Barrett, BG, was traveling westbound while Tatum Washington, BG, was travelling eastbound on East Napoleon Road. Barrett was cited for failure to yield the right of way when he tried to turn left into a drive and was struck by Washington.

Jason Yeary, BG, was southbound on Thurstin Avenue, being followed by Michael Six, Manitou Beach, Michigan. Yeary stopped for the light and was struck by behind by Six, who fled the scene but located later for another traffic violations. Six was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Citations Jan. 26:

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.140), display of plates: Theresa Blasko, 24

Underage/under the influence: Ronald Wilson Jr., 20

Speed, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.210), auto trespass: Juan Mendoza Jr., 23

Possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious ID: Daylen Dunson, 19

Accidents occurred Jan. 26:

Mallory Bullock, Wellington, was stopped eastbound on East Wooster Street in the area of Manville Avenue. Rachel Martin, Upper Sandusky, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Bullock.

Citations Jan. 27:

Robert Pool IV, 25, Sylvania, was arrested for OVI, PAC BAC (0.091), driving under suspension, display of plates and open container in a motor vehicle. He also had a warrant for his arrest through Toledo police. He was taken to jail.

Expired registration, OVI/urine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Matthew Sharrock, 19

Xiomara Arcinega-Rodriguez, 30, Huntington Park, California, was arrested for theft and tampering with records. She was taken to jail.

Citations Jan. 28:

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.155), speed: Trevor Thedieck, 22

Accidents occurred Jan. 28:

Cheryl Van Camp, Rossford. was parked in a metered space along North Main when an unknown vehicle struck the driver’s side mirror and drove off.

Citations Jan. 29:

Police responded to the middle school for unruly juveniles.

Police responded to Walgreens on a report of a person passing forged prescriptions. Shawnte Burise, 28, Oak Park, Michigan, was arrested for complicity to forgery. Rhonda Patterson, 28, Detroit, was arrested for two counts of forgery, corrupt activity and possession of criminal tools. Both were taken to jail.

Devin Brownlee, 27, BG, walked into a home in the 300 block of Wallace highly intoxicated. The resident did not wish to press charges, but Brownlee was arrested on three outstanding warrants.

Accidents occurred Jan. 29:

Paiton Peper, BG, was stopped in a parking lot in the 1500 block of East Wooster, waiting to turn right. Christine Celestino-Boes, Vanlue, was eastbound on East Wooster in the center lane. Peper pulled out of the lot and drove into the center lane and struck Celestino-Boes. Peper was cited for failure to yield right of way.

Citations Jan. 30:

Police responded to the 300 block of South Mercer Road for the report of a stolen package and the 300 block of Manville Avenue for a burglary.

Theft: Ryan Rath, 32

Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Nyjah Singleton, 19

Accidents occurred Jan. 30:

Cori Byrge, BG, was southbound on Elm Street, slowing down for the stop sign at East Napoleon Road. Robert LaPierre, BG, was westbound on East Napoleon and turned right onto Elm. LaPierre turned wide and struck Byrge.

Citations Jan. 31:

Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Martrice Robinson, 21; Mark Bass Jr., 21

Police responded to the middle school for an unruly juvenile.

Theft/shoplifting: Branden Roby, 33

Disorderly conduct, fictitious ID: Jared Anderson, 20

Obstructing justice, fictitious ID: Luke Fecko, 18

Disorderly conduct: Lia Scala (public urination), 19

Accidents occurred Jan. 31:

Kirsten Furry, BG, was stopped in a driveway in the 200 block of Campbell Hill Road. Alyssa Gleckler, Sylvania, was northbound on Campbell Hill. Furry entered the roadway and struck Gleckler. Furry was cited for failure to yield right of way.