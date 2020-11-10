BG POLICE
Citations Sept. 16:
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Megan Griparis, 19
Possession of marijuana: Cameron Anderson, 19
Driving an unsafe vehicle, driving under suspension: Taylor Baumgartner, 26
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of weeds in the alley of the 200 block of Crim Street and brush in a backyard in the 100 block of Byall Avenue.
Accidents occurred Sept. 16:
Jodi Bates, BG, was parked on South Main Street near Wooster Street when Angela Legge, North Lewisburg, struck the mirror of the parked Ford F-150.
Incidents Sept. 17:
BG civil enforcement was notified of weeds in a front yard in the 500 block of North Main Street and furniture at the side of a house in the 200 block of Clay Street.
A political sign was reported missing from the 800 block of Pearl Street.
Accidents occurred Sept. 17:
Jenna Mermer, Sylvania, was stopped at the stop sign on Clough Street and Manville Avenue. Grant Goodman, BG, backed from a driveway on Clough and struck Mermer. Goodman was cited for improper starting/backing.
Jesse Burns, Bradner, was traveling northbound in the 700 block of South Wintergarden Road when he struck a mailbox.
Janecca Chin, BG, was parked on North Main Street near Oak Street. Grand Frederick, Carey, struck the side mirror of Chin’s Camry and was cited for marked lanes.
Citations Sept. 18:
Furnishing false information: Morgan Soble, 18
Disorderly conduct/loud music: Alex Klosterman, 19
Failure to reinstate license: Britney Moore, 32
Probationary permit violation, lighted lights required: Jarees Turner, 19
Traffic signals: Ariyanna Freeman, 18
Speed: Samuel Flanders, 19
Traffic signals, expired operator’s license: Khary Rogers, 27
Police responded to theft reports in the 1400 block of East Wooster and the 200 block of North Main streets.
BG civil enforcement was told of a mattress and box spring laying by a trash can in the 300 block of North Main; furniture on a porch in the 300 block of North Enterprise; a sofa in the 300 block of East Court; and furniture on a porch in the 300 block of Pike.
Citations Sept. 19:
Underage possession, open container: Ka’Son Douglas, 20
Furnishing false information: Gavin McRill, 18
Expired registration, driving under suspension: Hector Castanon, 38
Use of unauthorized plates: Jaden Ludwig, 20
Police took reports of criminal damaging, burglary and damage to two vehicles in the 700 block of North Enterprise Street.
Accidents occurred Sept. 19:
Alyssa Connors, Mentor, was southbound on Manville Avenue, waiting to turn left onto Scott Hamilton Avenue. Tyler Worthington, BG, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking the rear of Connors’ vehicle.
Citations Sept. 20:
Thomas Moore III, 37, Toledo, was arrested for driving under suspension, OVI and PAC (BAC 0.156) after police were called to the 1000 block of Third Street for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was transported home and released to his girlfriend.
Open container: Justin Madrigel, 25
Open container in a stationary vehicle, possession of marijuana: Eric Wilson, 28
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Tyler Seyfang, 21
Accidents occurred Sept. 20:
Kyle Ezell, BG, who was pulling a trailer, was slowing in traffic in the eastbound lane of East Poe Road approaching North College Drive. Zoe Scott, BG, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking the rear of the trailer.
Jacob Nofziger, BG, struck a deer while driving northbound on Haskins Road near Newton Road.
Citations Sept. 21:
Theft/shoplifting: Rose Teague, 64; Leslie Edington, 37
A campaign sign was reported stolen in the 800 block of Pine Valley Drive.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of tall grass in the 200 block of Lehman Avenue and tall grass and overgrown weeds in the 100 block of Liberty Street.
Accidents occurred Sept. 21:
Jennifer Parrish, Rossford, was westbound on Sand Ridge Road, slowing to turn right onto South Wintergarden Road. Brian Stuckey, Antwerp, was eastbound on Sand Ridge in the same area. Both were driving one-ton vehicles with extended side mirrors. While passing, their mirrors struck each other. Both drivers said they were within their lanes and indicated neither was outside their lanes. Police were unable to determine fault.
Dashay Nalls, Fremont, was southbound on Mitchell Road, attempting to turn left onto Conneaut Avenue. Patrick Pagal, BG, was northbound on Mitchell approaching the intersection. Nalls proceeded to turn into the path of Pagal. Pagal struck Nalls, disabling both vehicles. Nalls was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Madilyn Sigurdson, BG, was stopped eastbound on East Wooster Street at Campbell Hill Road when she was struck from behind by Nichole Archibald, Wayne, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Incidents Sept. 22:
A bike was reported stolen in the 500 block of North Enterprise.
Accidents occurred Sept. 22:
Robert Cherry, BG, driving a Freightliner, was turning right from North Main Street onto Parkview Avenue when he struck a pedestrian crosswalk sign. A piece of debris from the sign struck Emily Ferrell, BG, who was stopped at the light on Parkview. Cherry was cited for rules for turns.
Citations Sept. 23:
Possession of marijuana: Areon Evans, 20
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Timothy Cole, 65
No taillights, display of fictitious ID: Gage Scheiderer, 19
Speed: Piper Mercer, 19; Brayden Leffel, 22; Katelin Hales, 22
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of tall grass and weeds in the 100 block of Carr Avenue.
Citations Sept. 24:
Ritchie Vanderbilt, 50, BG, was arrested for trespassing in the 1100 block of Quail Hollow Drive. He was taken to the hospital by BG EMS and then transported to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: Kevin Underwood, 46
Disorderly conduct: Steven Black, 60
Speed: Tim Parish, 45
Starting/backing: Taylor Griffiths, 22
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Baldwin Avenue.
A vehicle was damaged in the 300 block of Campbell Hill Road and one was vandalized in the 200 block of South Mercer Road.
BG civil enforcement took a report of furniture near a dumpster in the 900 block of East Wooster.
Accidents occurred Sept. 24:
Alexis Ray, BG, was westbound on East Wooster Street, passing South College Drive, when she struck the rear of the vehicle operated by Hannah Myers, BG, which was stopped. That vehicle was pushed into Constance Donald’s vehicle. Ray was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Brieanna Davis, BG, was eastbound on East Wooster Street when an unknown vehicle pulled into the roadway, striking her Chevy Cruze.
Citations Sept. 25:
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Timothy Cole, 65
Menacing: Jordan Poca, 28
Traffic control device: Jack Schling, 19
Display of plates/validation stickers: Lauryn Thomas, 21
Speed: Kaitlyn Ward, 25; Brandon Miller, 26
A bike was reported stolen from the 300 block of South Summit.
Citations Sept. 26:
Underage/under the influence: Codi Leonard, 20
Unauthorized plates, driving under suspension (two counts), receiving stolen property: Christopher Duncan, 37
Criminal trespassing: Timothy Cole, 65
Furnishing false information: Gavin Mingus, 18
Peeling, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.148): Joel Abbott, 19
Speed: Jennifer Gutierrez, 50; Miranda Smith, 30; Julia Yutkowitz, 20; Nicholas Carter, 19
No seatbelt: Levi Cutchall, 23
A garage window in the 100 block of Troup Avenue was broken.
Accident occurred Sept. 26:
Brenda Almanza, Perrysburg, was westbound on Ordway Avenue and Evelyn Bovee, Perrysburg, was southbound on South Church Street. Almanza failed to see Bovee approaching and continued into the intersection. Bovee struck Almanza, who was cited for failure to maintain right of way.
Citations Sept. 27:
A warrant was issued for Ervin Miller, 46, Hillsdale, Michigan, for violation of a protection order.
Speed: Austin Milligan, 18; Alexis Flynn, 22 ; Cynthia Sniegowski, 54; Matthew Darouse, 20; Mariah Russell, 24; April Fox, 21
Theft/shoplifting: Travis Harner, 26
Nuisance party: Reese Von Sossan, 19
Two juveniles were spotted removing political signs from yards in the 600 block of Rosewood Drive.
A political sign was stolen in the 900 block of Gustin Avenue.
Police responded to a dog bite in the 600 block of Wintergarden Road.
Police and an ambulance responded to the 700 block of East Gypsy Lane Road for a woman screaming.
Police took two criminal damaging reports in the 1200 block of East Wooster Street.
Citations Sept. 28:
Asha Smith, 22, BG, was cited for permitted drug abuse and marked lanes, and was arrested for possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to jail.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Isabel Germann, 19
Speed: Nancy Otley, 73; Shawn Evans, 32
Speed, unauthorized plates: Joseph Lisa, 24
Furnishing false information: Matthew Severson, 19
Someone reportedly shot paintballs at a business in the 900 block of West Poe Road.
A vehicle was damaged while parked in the 200 block of South Mercer Road
Accidents occurred Sept. 28:
Jacob Fresch, Sandusky, and Claira Rhoades, BG, were stopped in traffic in the 500 block of East Wooster Street. Mason Haas, BG, hit Rhoades, who was pushed into Fresch. Haas was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Erin Bortel, BG, turned right from a drive onto West Wooster Street, stopped at the flashing light at North Wintergarden and was struck from behind by Joselyn Armas, Grand Rapids, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Sept. 29:
Possession of marijuana: Charles Russell, 18; Ian Smith, 18; Mariah Woodruff, 19
Ritchie Vanderbilt, 50, BG, was arrested in the 1000 block of Quail Hollow Drive for criminal trespass. He was taken to jail.
Driving under suspension, traffic control device: Kendrick Aaron, 27
Traffic control device: Matthew Moscrop, 20
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of overgrown grass in the 800 block of Savoie Avenue.
Accident occurred Sept. 29:
Heather Bishop, Perrysburg, was westbound on Clough Street, turning left onto South Main Street. Kathleen Wymer, BG, was northbound on South Main, failed to stop for the red light and struck Bishop. Wymer was cited for signal lights.
Citations Sept. 30:
Timothy Cole, 65, was cited for criminal trespass and criminal damaging after a patrol officer spotted him in a closed business in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
Speed: Airon Williams, 30