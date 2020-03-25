BG POLICE
Citations Jan. 23:
Unauthorized use of property: Gerald Adams, 62
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.179), improper backing: Timothy Duquette, 59
Citations Jan. 24:
Fictitious ID: Corey Hollar, 19; Hunter Smith, 19
Accidents occurred Jan. 24:
Tiffany Parker, BG, was westbound on East Napoleon Road near South Prospect Street. Christopher Groves, BG, was southbound on South Prospect and was cited to yield right of way when he failed to stop at the stop sign.
Citations Jan. 25:
Open container: Jesse Thornton, 23; David Cano, 54
Possession of marijuana: Justyce Luna, 18
Marked lanes, disregard for safety on highways PAC (BAC 0.088): Taylor Boggs, 22
Criminal trespass, soliciting without a permit: Gary L. Hamilton Jr., 34
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Ryan Gainor, 27
Fictitious ID: Paul Buschur, 19
Accidents occurred Jan. 25:
Steven Robinson, Toledo, and Bruce Vidak, Swanton, were eastbound on East Wooster Street at the I-75 roundabout. Robinson stopped at the yield sign and was struck by Vidak, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Jacob Barrett, BG, was traveling westbound while Tatum Washington, BG, was travelling eastbound on East Napoleon Road. Barrett was cited for failure to yield the right of way when he tried to turn left into a drive and was struck by Washington.
Jason Yeary, BG, was southbound on Thurstin Avenue, being followed by Michael Six, Manitou Beach, Michigan. Yeary stopped for the light and was struck by behind by Six, who fled the scene but located later for another traffic violations. Six was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Jan. 26:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.140), display of plates: Theresa Blasko, 24
Underage/under the influence: Ronald Wilson Jr., 20
Speed, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.210), auto trespass: Juan Mendoza Jr., 23
Possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious ID: Daylen Dunson, 19
Accidents occurred Jan. 26:
Mallory Bullock, Wellington, was stopped eastbound on East Wooster Street in the area of Manville Avenue. Rachel Martin, Upper Sandusky, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Bullock.
Citations Jan. 27:
Robert Pool IV, 25, Sylvania, was arrested for OVI, PAC BAC (0.091), driving under suspension, display of plates and open container in a motor vehicle. He also had a warrant for his arrest through Toledo police. He was taken to jail.
Expired registration, OVI/urine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Matthew Sharrock, 19
Xiomara Arcinega-Rodriguez, 30, Huntington Park, California, was arrested for theft and tampering with records. She was taken to jail.
Citations Jan. 28:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.155), speed: Trevor Thedieck, 22
Accidents occurred Jan. 28:
Cheryl Van Camp, Rossford. was parked in a metered space along North Main when an unknown vehicle struck the driver’s side mirror and drove off.
Citations Jan. 29:
Police responded to the middle school for unruly juveniles.
Police responded to Walgreens on a report of a person passing forged prescriptions. Shawnte Burise, 28, Oak Park, Michigan, was arrested for complicity to forgery. Rhonda Patterson, 28, Detroit, was arrested for two counts of forgery, corrupt activity and possession of criminal tools. Both were taken to jail.
Devin Brownlee, 27, BG, walked into a home in the 300 block of Wallace highly intoxicated. The resident did not wish to press charges, but Brownlee was arrested on three outstanding warrants.
Accidents occurred Jan. 29:
Paiton Peper, BG, was stopped in a parking lot in the 1500 block of East Wooster, waiting to turn right. Christine Celestino-Boes, Vanlue, was eastbound on East Wooster in the center lane. Peper pulled out of the lot and drove into the center lane and struck Celestino-Boes. Peper was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Jan. 30:
Police responded to the 300 block of South Mercer Road for the report of a stolen package and the 300 block of Manville Avenue for a burglary.
Theft: Ryan Rath, 32
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Nyjah Singleton, 19
Accidents occurred Jan. 30:
Cori Byrge, BG, was southbound on Elm Street, slowing down for the stop sign at East Napoleon Road. Robert LaPierre, BG, was westbound on East Napoleon and turned right onto Elm. LaPierre turned wide and struck Byrge.
Citations Jan. 31:
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Martrice Robinson, 21; Mark Bass Jr., 21
Police responded to the middle school for an unruly juvenile.
Theft/shoplifting: Branden Roby, 33
Disorderly conduct, fictitious ID: Jared Anderson, 20
Obstructing justice, fictitious ID: Luke Fecko, 18
Disorderly conduct: Lia Scala (public urination), 19
Accidents occurred Jan. 31:
Kirsten Furry, BG, was stopped in a driveway in the 200 block of Campbell Hill Road. Alyssa Gleckler, Sylvania, was northbound on Campbell Hill. Furry entered the roadway and struck Gleckler. Furry was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Feb. 1:
Nicholas Logsdon, 41, Carey, was arrested for abduction, sexual imposition and criminal trespass in the 200 block of Troup Avenue. He was taken to jail.
Nicole Hamski, 20, of Jefferson, was arrested for underage possession of alcohol and obstructing official business. She was taken to jail.
Underage/under the influence: Bree Meers, 18; Max Schubert, 20; Abigail Wolbers, 19; Annika Devendorf, 18
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Hayden Rivett, 19
Disorderly conduct: Nathan Fisher, 19 (public urination)
Theft, misuse of a credit card: Jaccob Snow, 28
A lawnmower was reported stolen in the 100 block of University Lane.
Underage possession of alcohol: Danielle Frazier, 18; Jarin Vasquez, 18; Gregory Boyer, 19
Possession of marijuana: Faith Evans, 21
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Mariah McDaniel, 18
Citations Feb. 2:
Police responded to a theft report in the 100 block of North Prospect Street and arrested Jacob Stahl, 27, BG, for drug abuse/Schedule I or II, drug abuse/Schedule III, IV or V, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to jail.
Open container: Noah Dugger, 25; Anjelica Reyes, 22; Ruby Trevino, 23
Underage/under the influence: Matthew Malone, 19; Jacob Bailey, 19; Melissa Gigandet, 19
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Henry Humbarger, 20
Underage possession of alcohol: Jaren Fishbaugh, 19
Nuisance party: Marquise Givhan, 22
Disorderly conduct: Noah Brooks, 18 (public urination)
Display of fictitious ID: Jason Wenning, 20; Collin Goulet, 19; Brandon Horsley, 20
Prohibited acts: Cagney McGurk, 18
Theft/shoplifting: Jordan Poca, 28
A 15-year-old female was found intoxicated in front of a downtown bar. She was taken to the hospital and charges were pending through the juvenile prosecutor.
Police took reports of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 300 block of East Merry Avenue; criminal damage to a window in the 300 block of East Reed Avenue; to a lost credit card recently used at a fast-food chain; to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of South College Drive that had been left unlocked and running; and to a bike stolen in the 600 block of North Enterprise Street.
Citations Feb. 3:
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of an inoperable vehicle parked in a driveway in the 1600 block of Waterford Drive.
Police responded to the area of West Poe and Brim roads for a report of a man in a vehicle having a seizure. Zachary Mossbarger, 23 was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents occurred Feb. 3:
Holly Sapp, BG, was sitting at a stop sign on Conneaut at North Grove. Janice Warner, Rudolph, was attempted to back from a private drive and struck Sapp. Warner was cited for improper starting/backing.
Joyce Zielinski, BG, and Emma Niese, BG, were southbound in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Niese entered the turn lane and was waiting to turn left. Zielinski also entered the turn lane and was cited for failure to yield right of way after striking Niese.
Amber Madrigel, McClure, and Megan Kome, BG, were stopped in traffic westbound in the 800 block of East Wooster Street. Joshua Bennett, BG, was westbound and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Madrigel in the rear. This caused her vehicle to move forward and strike Kome.
Citations Feb. 4:
Police took a report of a damaged vehicle in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street.
Michael Budd, 31, BG, was arrested for disorderly conduct with persistence and was taken to jail.
Accidents occurred Feb. 4:
Anthony Banks, Toledo, was traveling northbound on North Main Street near Parkview Drive. Valeria Grinberg-Pla also was northbound and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after failing to stop in time for traffic and striking Banks.
Skyler Stearns, BG, was westbound on East Wooster Street at Dunbridge Road, preparing to turn left. Robert Grover, Portage, was eastbound on East Wooster Street at that intersection. Stearns turned left in front of Grover and was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.226) and failure to yield.
Citations Feb. 5:
Police took two complaints of dog owners not picking up feces on their property, in the 100 block of South College Drive and the 100 block of East Washington Street.
Police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver, Trevor Dienst, 28, BG, for a warrant through the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He also was cited for failure to reinstate, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents occurred Feb. 5:
Lacey Hayes, BG, was southbound in the 800 block of South Main Street when she drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility line pole. She was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations Feb. 6:
Marked lanes, disregard for safety on public highway, PAC (BAC 0.095): Dillon Belcher, 22
Accidents occurred Feb. 6:
Garrett Sigurdson, Gibsonburg, and Cade Cookson, BG, were westbound in East Poe Road approaching North College Drive. Sigurdson slowed for a vehicle in front of him. Cookson was following too closely, was unable to stop in time on the slick roadway and struck the rear of Sigurdson. Cookson was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Emmaline Carpenter, Pemberville, was eastbound in the 300 block of East Napoleon Road. Megan Byers, BG, also was eastbound and slowing for stopped traffic. Carpenter was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Byers.
Citations Feb. 7:
Dylan Tippie, 19, Toledo, was arrested in the 100 block of South Enterprise Street for disorderly conduct (public urination), obstructing official business, criminal trespass, underage/under the influence and display of fictitious ID. He was taken to jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Noah Roseman, 18
Possession of marijuana: Kelly Stopper, 19; Madeline Halcomb, 20
Devon Track, 29, was cited in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street for underage alcohol sales.
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Marquise Matthews, 23
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of excessive items on a front porch in the 400 block of South Main Street.
A vehicle tire was cut while parked in the 900 block of Klotz Road.
Accidents occurred Feb. 7:
Cole Wilson, Bluffton, was northbound on South Enterprise Street, stopped for the stop sign at East Wooster Street. David Garon, BG, was westbound on East Wooster. Wilson entered the intersection and was struck by Garon. The force caused Wilson’s vehicle to rotate, slide over the curb, and strike the stop sign. He was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Stephen Ashton, Toledo, was westbound entering the roundabout while Scott Miller, Toledo, driving a Freightliner semi with trailer, was eastbound in the same area. Miller was mostly through the intersection when Ashton drove forward and struck his rear bumper. Ashton was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Gwyneth Whybrew, Westerville, was northbound on South College Drive, stopped at Seventh Street, when she was struck from behind by Rebeca Olivarez, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Rachel Garcia, of Fulton, was driving through a lot in the 100 block of North Prospect Street. Angela Villarreal, Toledo, pulled out from a parking stop and struck her vehicle.
Citations Feb. 8:
Underage possession of alcohol: Megan Britton, 19; Griffin Summit, 19; Julien Barnes, 18; Mason Handa, 20; Antonio Rini, 20; Anney Archer, 19
Display of fictitious ID, underage possession of alcohol: Jacob Kahle, 20
Disorderly conduct: Joseph Diglio, 20 (public urination); Jesus Meza, 18 (public urination)
No headlights at night, OVI, PAC, BAC (0.158): Baleriano Ramirez, 25
Underage/under the influence, display of fictitious ID: Nicholas Molica, 18
Police responded to city lot 4 for a possible fight and arrested Travis Lawrence, 26, BG, for criminal mischief and obstructing official business. He was taken to jail.
Jack DiMario, 19, Dayton, was arrested for underage/under the influence and was cited for disorderly conduct (public urination). He was taken to jail.
Possession of a controlled substance/hashish: Devine Lewis, 19
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Caitlyn Stover, 19; Logan Rhodes, 19; Alex Stephen, 18; Taylor Cousino, 20; Jennah West, 19
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Seth Soto, 20
Accidents occurred Feb. 8:
Dennis Mock, of Huron, was stopped on East Wooster Street at the light at Manville Avenue. Dustin Eblin-Trumbull, Rudolph, was stopped directly behind. Eblin-Trumbull proceeded forward and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Mock.
Citations Feb. 9:
Disorderly conduct: Garret Vandyke, 20 (public urination); Colton Stevens, 20 (public urination); Aaron Lehane, 19 (public urination); Samuel Musgrave, 21 (loud music)
Underage/under the influence: Timothy Borgmann, 19
Possession of marijuana: Joshua Miller, 19
OVI, PAC, BAC (0.154), driving under suspension, right of way: Anthony Figueroa, 21
Furnishing false information to obtain tobacco: Patrick Day, 18; James Fugate, 19
Juan Flores Jr., 47, Holland, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Main Street for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Citations Feb. 10:
Police responded to the 500 block of North Main Street for criminal damaging; to the 700 block of East Napoleon for theft of a catalytic converter; to the 700 block of High Street for a possible assault; and to the 1000 block of Third Street for an assault.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of trash bags at the front door in the 700 block of Elm Street.