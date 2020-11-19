BG POLICE
Accidents occurred Oct. 5:
Ashley Dunnigan, BG, was westbound on East Napoleon Road while Urveshkumar Patel, BG, was northbound on Campbell Hill Road, stopped at the intersection. Patel failed to yield the right of way and was struck by Dunnigan. No citation was given.
Citations Oct. 6:
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of a couch and items in a backyard in the 100 block of South Enterprise Street.
Accidents occurred Oct. 6:
Jack Zielinski, Waterville, was southbound on South College Drive while Alan Atalah, Perrysburg, was pulling out of a private drive. Atalah pulled in front of Zielinski, was struck and was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Citations Oct. 7:
A male having trouble walking in the 1000 block of South Main at 12:46 p.m. was identified as Ritchie Vanderbilt, 50. He was taken by BG EMS to the hospital and was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Speed: Alan Flores, 23; Christa Widman, 26; Edward Davis IV, 28
Citations Oct. 8:
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of property in the 600 block of Fifth Street with furniture on the porch.
Underage possession of alcohol: Brooke Lynn Thomas, 19
Speed: Emili Thomas, 43; Grant Thiede, 21
Police responded to the 200 block of Lehman Avenue for a theft from a vehicle; to the 400 blocks of South Summit and South Prospect where several vehicles had been entered with items taken; to the 200 block of Napoleon Road for several vehicles that had been entered; to the 200 block of Lehman for theft from a vehicle; and the 100 block of Georgia Avenue and the 200 block of Palmer Avenue where vehicles had been entered with items taken.
Citations Oct. 9:
Criminal damaging: Tayte Lentz, 22
Expired registration: Dennis O’Brein, 73
Police responded to the 400 block of North Main Street on a report of a group of males knocking on a door. They found that one of them had been assaulted in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Police responded to the 100 block of North Summit for criminal damaging and the 1000 block of North Main for a theft.
Accidents occurred Oct. 9:
Brittani Burnat, BG, was southbound from a parking lot at West Wooster Street and Brigham Lane. Debora Reynolds, Portage, was northbound on Brigham. Burnat entered the intersection to turn left and didn’t see Reynolds enter the intersection to cross West Wooster. Burnat was cited for failure to yield the right of way after being struck by Reynolds.
Scott Wongrowski, Pemberville, was northbound on North Main Street while Loretta Ludwig, BG, was southbound in the same area. Ludwig was cited for failure to yield the right of way after turning in front of and striking Wongrowski.
Jacob Bender, Sheffield Lake, was westbound on East Poe Road behind Joseph Chao, BG. Chao stopped to wait for traffic to turn left onto Willard Drive. Bender was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Chao.
Citations Oct. 10:
Bryan Russo, 19, Columbia Station, was arrested for underage/under the influence, display of fictitious ID and possession of marijuana. He was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol: Jason Hess, 19
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Brandon Fleck, 18
Possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, traffic control device: Jake Egger, 21
Failure to signal, OVI, operating a motor vehicle after underage consumption: Kole Freeman, 18
Display of fictitious ID: Deyante Johnson, 20
Misrepresentation by an underage person: Edward McNamara II, 18
Trevor Frey, 20, Wapakoneta, was arrested for criminal mischief and underage/under the influence. He was taken to jail.
Underage/under the influence: Jack Zielinski, 19
Underage/under the influence, disorderly conduct (public urination): Ashley Hart, 19
Open container: Travis Harmon, 22
Speed, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.197): Jayla Hartman, 19
Police responded to the 400 block of North Main Street for a man who had harmed himself.
Accident occurred Oct. 10:
Robert Moosbrugger, BG, backed out of a driveway in the 1400 block of Muirfield Drive and struck Karen Johnson, BG, in the roadway. Moosbrugger was cited for improper starting/backing.
Citations Oct. 11:
OVI/refusal, marked lanes: Elise Wiesenmayer, 24
A vehicle windshield was broken in the 100 block of West Evers Avenue.
Accident occurred Oct. 11:
Daniel Davison, Weston, was westbound on Ohio 64 at Ohio 25 and was preparing to turn right. He began to turn but stopped due to a pedestrian in the walkway. Jeremiah Taylor, Custar, who was following, began to move forward and struck Davison. Taylor was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Oct. 12:
Police responded to the 200 block of East Poe Road where a female had harmed herself.
Police took theft reports in the 200 block of South Summit Street, the 600 block of North Main Street, and the 200 block of Crim Street.
Citations Oct. 13:
Speed: Donna Wetterau, 62; Sarah Schimmoeller, 21
Driving under suspension: Amir Ashakih, 22
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of furniture on a porch in the 200 block of East Clough Street.
Accidents occurred Oct. 13:
Darian Hacker, BG, was eastbound on Napoleon Road, stopped at the light and preparing to turn right onto South Main Street. Connie Studer, Grand Rapids, was westbound on Napoleon and turning left onto South Main. Studer had the green arrow. Hacker turned into the intersection, struck Studer, and was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Megan Kelly, BG, was stopped on East Poe Road at North College Drive when she was struck from behind by Renee Lake, Dublin, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Oct. 14:
Traffic control device, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.089): John Bissman, 22
Speed: Phillip Weaver, 64
A Napoleon Road resident reported seven Visa cards had been added to his Amazon account in his name.
Accidents occurred Oct. 14:
Briley Dotson, BG, was westbound in a parking lot in the 1000 block of North Main Street and attempted to exit left. Valerie Lawrence, Findlay, was northbound in the right turn lane. Dotson was cited for failure to yield the right of way after being struck by Lawrence.
Nicole Lambert, BG; Liangqui Lu, Greenville; and Jonathan Minniear, Walbridge, were stopped at a red light going westbound on East Wooster Street at North Mercer Road. Lambert said she saw Lu moving so started forward but the saw break lights. She was unable to stop and struck Lu, who was pushed into Minniear. Lambert was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Kamryn Pinkelman, Whitehouse, was westbound on East Poe Road and turning left onto Thurstin Avenue. Shantaris Brown, BG, was eastbound on East Poe. Pinkelman was cited for failure to yield the right of way after being struck by Brown.
Citations Oct. 15:
Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief: Shane Hesketh, 26
Accidents occurred Oct. 15:
Dylan Dauer, Toledo, was northbound on South Main Street, traveling through the East Napoleon Road intersection. He had a protected net that was extended too high in the air and the net struck the traffic signal, disabling it. He was cited for secured loads.
Michael Long, Grand Rapids, was stopped in traffic on South Main Street near East Gypsy Lane Road. Dustin Eblin-Trumbull was behind Long. Logan Whitacre, BG, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance after striking Eblin-Trumbull, who was pushed into Long.
Daniel Dieter, BG, and Matthew Cubberley, BG, were southbound in the 17700 block of North Dixie Highway. Dieter stopped, waiting to turn left onto Nims Road when he was struck by Cubberley, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Natalie McCafferty, BG, was eastbound on East Wooster Street and entered the second roundabout. She was cited for failure to control after spinning and striking an I-75 sign.